Beyonce And Jay-Z to Splash Out on 'Rural Estate' in English Countryside Near Ellen DeGeneres and Plan To Build 'Seven-Bedroom Mansion'
Beyoncé and Jay-Z are set to become the latest U.S. stars to buy a property in a popular English countryside location.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the power couple is in the final stages of purchasing 58 acres of land in the Cotswolds, where Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi are now based.
According to new claims, they have received planning permission for a spectacular rural estate and have been spotted visiting local garden centers in the area.
A source previously revealed Beyoncé and Jay-Z are keen to plant roots in the U.K.
A friend of the couple claimed: "The wildfires have given them a good reason to look outside of Los Angeles to build new bases.
"They will always be based in L.A., but the U.K. is on the agenda. Beyoncé loves because they support everything she does."
'Lots Of Land And Space'
The couple, adds the pal, are "focused on the Cotswolds now because of the land and space. They've stayed there.
"They've been looking for properties and will buy if they find somewhere that feels like home, but are looking at short-term agreements while they make their decision."
In 2017, Beyoncé and Jay-Z moved into a 12,000 sq ft residence in Malibu, just after the popular singer gave birth to twins Rumi and Sir.
With a cinema, gym, wine cellar, and ocean views, La Villa Contenta was theirs for $400,000 a month.
Mega Money Malibu Move
Later that summer, the pair, who also have an older daughter, Blue Ivy, 13, paid $88million for a 30,000 square foot mansion in Bel Air, California, with eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, four swimming pools, and a 15-car garage.
"Beyoncé wants touring to feel as normal as possible for the kids, which is why hotels aren't ideal," explains the pal.
Definitions of "normal" vary, of course. In 2023, Beyonce and Jay-Z, while retaining the property in Bel Air, broke the record for a Californian house sale, paying $200million for a 40,000 square foot mansion.
Beyoncé wouldn't be the first big U.S. name looking to relocate to the sleepy British countryside, with DeGeneres also making a move across the Atlantic last year, in a bid to escape the "perils" of Donald Trump's America.
She’s been documenting her new life on Instagram, which involves getting her hands dirty on their farm.
RadarOnline.com revealed last month Beyoncé and Jay-Z have borrowed over $100million from the bank to boost their property portfolio.
They took out two mortgages on their Bel-Air mansion – one for $57.75million from Morgan Stanley Private Bank, and one for $52million from Goldman Sachs.
Their payments each month – excluding property taxes – total just over $500,000.
And 2023, the duo plunked down a whopping $200million for what's considered the most expensive home in Malibu.