Kelly Clarkson's Ultimate 'Betrayal': Former 'TODAY' Host Hoda Kotb Eyeing Close Pal's Talk Show Gig As Singer 'Drowns In Family Heartbreak' — 'The Trust Is Gone'
Daytime TV drama is said to be brewing between once-close pals Hoda Kotb and Kelly Clarkson, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Insiders claim Clarkson and Kotb's relationship has soured after NBC executives floated the outgoing veteran Today Show co-host to replace the American Idol alum on her daytime talkshow as its future remains in limbo following the death of her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.
Hoda Kotb Announces 'Today' Exit, Kelly Clarkson Absent From Talk Show
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kotb announced in September 2024 she would be leaving her post at Today but would remain at the network and continue to make appearances on the morning news program.
Meanwhile, Clarkson was mysteriously absent from her daytime talkshow citing "personal reasons" that did not directly involve her. Following the shocking death of her ex-husband at age 48 following a three-year battle with cancer, sources revealed Clarkson's previous absences was due to his health issues.
While Clarkson has been consoled by Kotb in the aftermath of Blackstock's death, insiders claimed the friendship has turned cold as the former Today host "might take her job."
Kelly Clark Viewed Hoda Kotb As Her 'Sister'
A network insider told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack: "Kelly was exhausted, drowning in family heartbreak, and executives got nervous.
"That's when Hoda's name came up. Suddenly the friend she leaned on became the woman who might take her job."
Another source claimed the "betrayal" stung extra because Clarkson "thought Hoda was her sister," adding: "Then she hears whispers that Hoda might be circling her seat? That's betrayal."
Kelly Clarkson Will 'Never Forgive' Hoda Kotb
In addition to Kotb's decades of experience, sources said network brass felt she would be a safe and cost-effective option to replace the Since U Been Gone singer.
Kotb may not have campaigned for Clarkson's job, but insider said she didn't turn it down either. A friend at the network said: "She liked the thought of her own talk show. And Kelly noticed."
Now, lasting damage is said to have been done between the two women.
A source said: "The trust is gone. Kelly will never forgive Hoda for this."
Will Kelly Clarkson's Talk Show Return?
Since Blackstock passed away, the fate of Clarkson's hit show has been unclear. Last month a source claimed the mother-of-two was far too "devastated" to return to filming as scheduled.
The source said: "She's exhausted – mentally, emotionally, and physically. Kelly's been putting on a brave face, but behind the scenes, she's running on empty."
Clarkson has since returned to filming, though a fall premiere date for her talk show has not been set – and sources claimed she's "frail and distant."
An insider said: "She flips the switch when the cameras roll. The audience gets the big Kelly energy. But the second the lights cut, she's quiet.
"She seems frail and distant – it’s noticeable."