EXCLUSIVE: Hoda Taking Over! Adored 'Today' Star Set to Replace Crumbling Kelly Clarkson As She's 'Desperate to Flee Daytime TV Grind'
Today show star Hoda Kotb is in the final stages of talks to take over for a spiraling Kelly Clarkson, who's desperate to escape the grind of daytime television, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Kelly's burned out and ready to walk, and bosses have their hearts set on Hoda to take over," our insider said. "She's the top contender."
As RadarOnline.com readers know, Clarkson, 43, has been eyeing an exit when her contract ends in 2026 – but now sources said she may not even last that long.
"She's mentally done," our insider added.
Boss' Talks
Rumors Clarkson wanted out reached a fever pitch in March when she went MIA from the show and a procession of celebs began filling in as guest hosts.
After skipping episodes in April without any explanation, the American Idol star told the audience at a concert that the talk show was the reason she hadn't been performing live.
According to a show insider, Clarkson's comments led to her staff feeling betrayed – and only reinforced her desire to walk out the door.
Our source said: "The morale hasn't been great, which only gives Kelly more reason to want to leave.
"She's worried about her staff losing their jobs, but if someone like Hoda steps in, the show will go on, which would be music to Kelly's ears."
Kotb, who previously insisted the speculation that she would take over for Clarkson was "not true," changed her tune on June 5 when she admitted in an interview that she's a "never-say-never person."
Desperate For Takeover
The Daytime Emmy winner, 60, insisted she's "having such fun with the ride that (she's) on... at this moment."
But she also acknowledged that "TV is [her] first love."
Now, insiders say Kotb is being courted hard by NBC execs looking to save Clarkson's show.
Our insider said: "Hoda with her own daytime talk show is pure gold. She connects instantly with viewers, and networks are drooling at the thought of locking her down.
"Hoda's not desperate but the numbers being thrown around are simply too good to ignore. She's in control and knows her worth but everyone's expecting an announcement from her very soon."