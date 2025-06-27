EXCLUSIVE: Hoda Taking Over! Adored 'Today' Star Set to Replace Crumbling Kelly Clarkson As She's 'Desperate to Flee Daytime TV Grind'

Rumors Clarkson wanted out reached a fever pitch in March when she went MIA from the show and a procession of celebs began filling in as guest hosts.

After skipping episodes in April without any explanation, the American Idol star told the audience at a concert that the talk show was the reason she hadn't been performing live.

According to a show insider, Clarkson's comments led to her staff feeling betrayed – and only reinforced her desire to walk out the door.

Our source said: "The morale hasn't been great, which only gives Kelly more reason to want to leave.

"She's worried about her staff losing their jobs, but if someone like Hoda steps in, the show will go on, which would be music to Kelly's ears."

Kotb, who previously insisted the speculation that she would take over for Clarkson was "not true," changed her tune on June 5 when she admitted in an interview that she's a "never-say-never person."