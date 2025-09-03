'Frail and Distant' Kelly Clarkson Struggles to Film New Season of Talk Show After Ex Brandon Blackstock's Tragic Death: 'She's Carrying Too Much'

"She flips the switch when the cameras roll,” one studio insider explained to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it in his Substack. "The audience gets the big Kelly energy. But the second the lights cut, she’s quiet. She seems frail and distant – it’s noticeable."

The source said Clarkson is giving everything she's got to her show, but it may be too much in her currently fragile state.

"She’s thinner, more reserved, and keeps to herself,” one staffer claimed. "Everyone loves her, but they worry she’s carrying too much."