Anna Wintour's Nightmare: Jennifer Aniston Disses the Lavish Met Gala and Reveals The Shocking Reason Why She Has Never Attended Fashion's Biggest Night

Aniston has never been shy about getting glam for red carpets, but walking up the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art every May holds no interest for her.

“It overwhelms me," The Morning Show star said about the A-list event where everyone's outfits need approval from host and now former Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.

Aniston spilled that being in a room full of other impeccably dressed major stars is intimidating to her, and she tends to get "nervous."

“It’s the getting ready, the putting on the dress,” she confessed, adding she's a "jeans and flip-flops and tank top kind of girl" at heart.