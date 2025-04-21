Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager 'Quaking in Their Boots' as Rumors Continue to Swirl How Kelly Clarkson Could Replace Them

Photo of Kelly Clarkson, Jenna Bush and Savannah Guthrie
Source: MEGA

Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush fear Kelly Clarkson replacement rumors as pressure mounts on Today.

April 21 2025, Published 3:29 p.m. ET

Daytime divas Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager are quaking in their boots amid rumors that NBC is courting chatfest success Kelly Clarkson to jump-start Today, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Guthrie, 53, and Hager, 43, have been top dogs at the morning show since fan favorite Hoda Kotb, 60, quit in January to spend more time with her young daughters. But ratings for Today have slipped 4 percent in comparison to the same time last year.

kelly threatens todays tomorrow for guthrie and hager
Source: MEGA

Rumblings of Kelly Clarkson's possible move to 'Today' have sparked tension behind the scenes, especially with Savannah Guthrie reportedly feeling the pressure.

Sources said execs are disappointed that some viewers stopped tuning in after Kotb hit the road.

An insider said: "Savannah and Jenna were given keys to the kingdom. But they aren't moving the needle, and you can be sure the network isn't going to sit idly by."

Gossip flew about original American Idol champ Clarkson, 43, coming to Today when she recently took a break from her self-named talk show, which is distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios.

A source shared: "NBC execs feared she was losing fellow Texan Hager, who's taken over the show's fourth hour, which is now branded as Today with Jenna & Friends.

"Ratings for Kelly’s show have been sliding, but NBC still sees her as a hot property and wants to keep her on board — and help Today in the process. They believe she will bring in new viewers — and push ABC’s Good Morning America and CBS Mornings further into their rearview mirror."

The former first daughter has helmed the broadcast with celebrity sidekicks in place of Kotb, including actresses Scarlett Johansson and Eva Longoria.

But another source said NBC is hankering for a permanent replacement for Kotb – and Clarkson is their prime candidate.

kelly threatens todays tomorrow for guthrie and hager
Source: MEGA

Scarlett Johansson and Eva Longoria have joined Jenna Bush Hager on 'Today with Jenna & Friends' as NBC tests fresh faces following Hoda Kotb's exit.

"There's real tension on the set right now," said the source. "Kelly's a star – people love her – and Savannah's feeling the heat. She's still the boss and Jenna remains her pal – but even she knows that Kelly is coming in strong and she may some of her control over the show."

However, the source admitted, "Hard news isn't Kelly's lane," and believes Hager has more at stake.

"If Kelly moves into that hour, Jenna's the one who loses the most juice – and fast," the source explained. "Everyone's walking on eggshells. A shake-up could be coming – and no one wants to be the one left standing when the music stops."

