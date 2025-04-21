EXCLUSIVE: Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager 'Quaking in Their Boots' as Rumors Continue to Swirl How Kelly Clarkson Could Replace Them

Sources said execs are disappointed that some viewers stopped tuning in after Kotb hit the road.

An insider said: "Savannah and Jenna were given keys to the kingdom. But they aren't moving the needle, and you can be sure the network isn't going to sit idly by."

Gossip flew about original American Idol champ Clarkson, 43, coming to Today when she recently took a break from her self-named talk show, which is distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios.

A source shared: "NBC execs feared she was losing fellow Texan Hager, who's taken over the show's fourth hour, which is now branded as Today with Jenna & Friends.

"Ratings for Kelly’s show have been sliding, but NBC still sees her as a hot property and wants to keep her on board — and help Today in the process. They believe she will bring in new viewers — and push ABC’s Good Morning America and CBS Mornings further into their rearview mirror."

The former first daughter has helmed the broadcast with celebrity sidekicks in place of Kotb, including actresses Scarlett Johansson and Eva Longoria.

But another source said NBC is hankering for a permanent replacement for Kotb – and Clarkson is their prime candidate.