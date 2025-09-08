Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Orlando Bloom
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Why Rumors Are Exploding Orlando Bloom and Jessica Alba Are 'Definitely Dating' After Playboy Actor's Katy Perry Split

Split photo of Orlando Bloom and Jessica Alba
Source: MEGA

Are Orlando Bloom and Jessica Alba dating?

Sept. 8 2025, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Orlando Bloom is "definitely" hooking up with Jessica Alba after their respective splits, sources tell RadarOnline.com.

Bloom and Alba are currently filming thriller The Mark together, prompting fresh whispers of an off-screen romance.

Both actors are newly single: Alba, 44, announced her separation from film producer Cash Warren, 45, in December after 16 years of marriage, while Bloom, 48, and singer Katy Perry, 40, confirmed in a joint statement earlier this year that their relationship had ended after months of speculation about the state of their engagement.

Article continues below advertisement

A New Hot Couple?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
picture of Orlando Bloom
Source: MEGA

Bloom and Alba filmed 'The Mark together.'

Article continues below advertisement

The former couple said they had shifted their partnership to focus on co-parenting their four-year-old daughter, Daisy.

"They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is – and always will be – raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect," a spokesperson for the pair said. Perry has since embarked on her Lifetimes tour in the US, with Bloom seen solo in Los Angeles.

Alba's split also came with a carefully worded message.

"I've been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," she said.

"It's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."

The actress stressed her and Warren's children, Honor, 17, Haven, 13, and Hayes, seven, would remain the pair's main focus.

Article continues below advertisement

Has Alba Finally Moved On From Her Ex-Husband?

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jessica Alba
Source: MEGA

Alba announced her separation from Cash Warren in December.

Article continues below advertisement

Even before the breakup, Alba had spoken about challenges in her marriage.

Appearing on Katherine Schwarzenegger's podcast Before, During and After Baby in 2024, she admitted she sometimes struggled to balance her responsibilities.

"You know, I think (Cash) probably gets the short end of the stick," she said. "It's hard. It's impossible."

Since the separation, Alba has been spotted vacationing in Cancun with 32-year-old actor Danny Ramirez. While photos of the pair sparked excitement online, sources downplayed the seriousness of their relationship.

A source claimed: "Danny's great – he's sweet and really taken with her, but it's nothing exclusive. She's just enjoying herself right now."

Article continues below advertisement

'He's Embracing Single Life'

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jessica Alba
Source: MEGA

Insiders said Alba found Bloom charming on set.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Split photo of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne

EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Osbourne 'Determined' to Finish Ozzy's Autobiography 'No Matter How Painful it Gets Revisiting His Abuse and Affairs'

Photo of Bill Cosby and Malcolm-Jamal Warner

EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Bill Cosby's Astonishing Riches Revealed After 'Curse of Cosby Show' Struck Again With Malcolm Jamal-Warner's Death

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the buzz, some insiders insist Alba's connection with Bloom remains strictly professional.

"Jessica's been enjoying the chance to date again, but she's also really glad to be back on set," a source claimed.

"She's working with Orlando Bloom right now, and to be clear, there's nothing romantic happening – it's purely professional." Another insider added Alba does think her co-star is "charming."

Bloom, meanwhile, is said to be enjoying life as a single man.

A source said: "Orlando is not moping around. He used to be one of Hollywood's biggest playboys and now he's embracing single life all over again – and there's no shortage of attention coming his way."

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Source: MEGA

Bloom confirmed his split from Perry earlier this year.

Hollywood insiders also claim he and Alba have savvily managed to avoid the messiness that often accompanies celebrity breakups.

They explained: "They're both smart about how things look. They understand how to separate cleanly, and they're handling it really well."

Both stars' DMs are said to be "flooded" with romantic offers every day.

It comes as talk of any reunion between Bloom and Perry has been dismissed, with both said to be maintaining a civil and cooperative relationship "for the sake of their daughter."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.