EXCLUSIVE: Why Rumors Are Exploding Orlando Bloom and Jessica Alba Are 'Definitely Dating' After Playboy Actor's Katy Perry Split
Orlando Bloom is "definitely" hooking up with Jessica Alba after their respective splits, sources tell RadarOnline.com.
Bloom and Alba are currently filming thriller The Mark together, prompting fresh whispers of an off-screen romance.
Both actors are newly single: Alba, 44, announced her separation from film producer Cash Warren, 45, in December after 16 years of marriage, while Bloom, 48, and singer Katy Perry, 40, confirmed in a joint statement earlier this year that their relationship had ended after months of speculation about the state of their engagement.
A New Hot Couple?
The former couple said they had shifted their partnership to focus on co-parenting their four-year-old daughter, Daisy.
"They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is – and always will be – raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect," a spokesperson for the pair said. Perry has since embarked on her Lifetimes tour in the US, with Bloom seen solo in Los Angeles.
Alba's split also came with a carefully worded message.
"I've been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," she said.
"It's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."
The actress stressed her and Warren's children, Honor, 17, Haven, 13, and Hayes, seven, would remain the pair's main focus.
Has Alba Finally Moved On From Her Ex-Husband?
Even before the breakup, Alba had spoken about challenges in her marriage.
Appearing on Katherine Schwarzenegger's podcast Before, During and After Baby in 2024, she admitted she sometimes struggled to balance her responsibilities.
"You know, I think (Cash) probably gets the short end of the stick," she said. "It's hard. It's impossible."
Since the separation, Alba has been spotted vacationing in Cancun with 32-year-old actor Danny Ramirez. While photos of the pair sparked excitement online, sources downplayed the seriousness of their relationship.
A source claimed: "Danny's great – he's sweet and really taken with her, but it's nothing exclusive. She's just enjoying herself right now."
'He's Embracing Single Life'
Despite the buzz, some insiders insist Alba's connection with Bloom remains strictly professional.
"Jessica's been enjoying the chance to date again, but she's also really glad to be back on set," a source claimed.
"She's working with Orlando Bloom right now, and to be clear, there's nothing romantic happening – it's purely professional." Another insider added Alba does think her co-star is "charming."
Bloom, meanwhile, is said to be enjoying life as a single man.
A source said: "Orlando is not moping around. He used to be one of Hollywood's biggest playboys and now he's embracing single life all over again – and there's no shortage of attention coming his way."
Hollywood insiders also claim he and Alba have savvily managed to avoid the messiness that often accompanies celebrity breakups.
They explained: "They're both smart about how things look. They understand how to separate cleanly, and they're handling it really well."
Both stars' DMs are said to be "flooded" with romantic offers every day.
It comes as talk of any reunion between Bloom and Perry has been dismissed, with both said to be maintaining a civil and cooperative relationship "for the sake of their daughter."