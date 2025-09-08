EXCLUSIVE: Why Rumors Are Exploding Orlando Bloom and Jessica Alba Are 'Definitely Dating' After Playboy Actor's Katy Perry Split

Both actors are newly single: Alba, 44, announced her separation from film producer Cash Warren , 45, in December after 16 years of marriage, while Bloom, 48, and singer Katy Perry , 40, confirmed in a joint statement earlier this year that their relationship had ended after months of speculation about the state of their engagement.

Bloom and Alba are currently filming thriller The Mark together, prompting fresh whispers of an off-screen romance.

Orlando Bloom is "definitely" hooking up with Jessica Alba after their respective splits, sources tell RadarOnline.com .

The former couple said they had shifted their partnership to focus on co-parenting their four-year-old daughter, Daisy.

"They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is – and always will be – raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect," a spokesperson for the pair said. Perry has since embarked on her Lifetimes tour in the US, with Bloom seen solo in Los Angeles.

Alba's split also came with a carefully worded message.

"I've been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," she said.

"It's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."

The actress stressed her and Warren's children, Honor, 17, Haven, 13, and Hayes, seven, would remain the pair's main focus.