EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Osbourne 'Determined' to Finish Ozzy's Autobiography 'No Matter How Painful it Gets Revisiting His Abuse and Affairs'
Sharon Osbourne is pushing ahead with completing her late husband Ozzy Osbourne's tell-all autobiography – despite admitting the process will mean reopening wounds from his infidelity, addictions and violent behavior, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The book, Last Rites, was being worked on by the Black Sabbath frontman shortly before his death in July aged 76, and is due for publication in October.
Sharon Vows No Censorship In Ozzy's Final Memoir
Publishing sources have now confirmed to us Sharon, 71, will contribute new chapters as well as a foreword and epilogue, which she insisted will not shy away from the darkest moments of his life.
A source close to the family said: "Sharon knows this will be agonizing, but she is determined to see it through. She wants the book to reflect the truth about Ozzy – including his abuse, affairs, and the chaos he brought to their lives – because anything less would be a betrayal."
Another insider added: "This is not about polishing his image. Sharon wants to show the wild reality of Ozzy's life, not some sanitized version."
Ozzy's 'Last Rites' Details Affair, Decline & Redemption
Last Rites contains passages about Ozzy's 2012–2016 affair with hairstylist Michelle Pugh, an episode that nearly ended his marriage, sources tell us.
Sharon later admitted the betrayal left her suicidal, saying in a 2017 interview: "I took, I don't know how many pills. I just thought, 'My kids are older, they are fine and can take care of themselves.'"
Sharon's new material being added to Ozzy's memoir will delve further into how the rocker's reckless behavior devastated their family, but also into how the couple reconciled.
"Sharon is made of stern stuff," said a publishing source. "Her fingerprints will be all over this book – it's both an exorcism and a love letter."
The memoir also tackles Ozzy’s physical decline, insiders told RadarOnline.com. But pals also stressed the bulk of Last Rites is not about confession but celebration.
It will chart Ozzy's early years in Birmingham, his spell in prison for burglary and his explosive rise with Black Sabbath.
It covers the addictions that derailed him, his reinvention as a solo artist under Sharon's management, and his improbable return for Back to the Beginning, the hit reunion show with his original bandmates before his death.
Prayerful Cover Marks Ozzy's Honest Farewell Memoir
On its cover, a prayerful Ozzy is pictured with his hands to his face – an image described by publishers as "part confession, part celebration and part farewell."
The design also "reflects the unflinching honesty inside," one source said.
An insider added: "As he was always brutally honest during his life, it's been decided not a word will be changed from what he originally wanted to put in the book."
Ozzy himself seemed to have anticipated the book's role as his final testament.
"People say to me, if you could do it all again, knowing what you know now, would you change anything? I'm like, f--- no," he said before his death.
He added: "If I'd been clean and sober, I wouldn't be Ozzy. If I'd done normal, sensible things, I wouldn't be Ozzy."
Sharon Leads Tributes at Ozzy's Emotional Funeral
Ozzy's marriage to Sharon was scarred by years of abuse and infidelity.
He admitted violent outbursts fueled by drugs and alcohol, alongside multiple affairs and an incident in which he threatened to kill his wife while high on a cocktail of drugs.
His recent funeral drew family, friends, and rock legends to mourn the Black Sabbath icon.
Sharon led tributes, joined by their children, while fans lined the streets outside.
A private service was followed by a musical celebration of his life, with classic Ozzy tracks played in his honor.