EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Osbourne 'Determined' to Finish Ozzy's Autobiography 'No Matter How Painful it Gets Revisiting His Abuse and Affairs'

Last Rites contains passages about Ozzy's 2012–2016 affair with hairstylist Michelle Pugh, an episode that nearly ended his marriage, sources tell us.

Sharon later admitted the betrayal left her suicidal, saying in a 2017 interview: "I took, I don't know how many pills. I just thought, 'My kids are older, they are fine and can take care of themselves.'"

Sharon's new material being added to Ozzy's memoir will delve further into how the rocker's reckless behavior devastated their family, but also into how the couple reconciled.

"Sharon is made of stern stuff," said a publishing source. "Her fingerprints will be all over this book – it's both an exorcism and a love letter."

The memoir also tackles Ozzy’s physical decline, insiders told RadarOnline.com. But pals also stressed the bulk of Last Rites is not about confession but celebration.

It will chart Ozzy's early years in Birmingham, his spell in prison for burglary and his explosive rise with Black Sabbath.

It covers the addictions that derailed him, his reinvention as a solo artist under Sharon's management, and his improbable return for Back to the Beginning, the hit reunion show with his original bandmates before his death.