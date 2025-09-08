EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Bill Cosby's Astonishing Riches Revealed After 'Curse of Cosby Show' Struck Again With Malcolm Jamal-Warner's Death

The allegations against Cosby first surged into public view in the mid-2010s, though dozens of women had previously accused him of sexual assault, often describing similar accounts of being drugged.

In 2018, he was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison, but served only two before the conviction was overturned.

In 2022, a civil jury found him liable for sexually assaulting a teenager in the 1970s.

Despite this, the wealth accumulated from decades of work remains intact.

Cosby has been married to Camille, 81, since 1964. She stood by him through the scandals and was the inspiration for the character Clair Huxtable on The Cosby Show.

The series itself remains one of television's most lucrative, generating more than $1.5billion in syndication over the last two decades.

Cosby owned 20 percent of the profits, earning him around $300million from rerun sales. At his peak, he commanded $4million per episode, the equivalent of about $8million today.