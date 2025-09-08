Harrods 'Monster' Mohamed Al-Fayed told Princess Diana 'I'm Going To Sleep With You' Before Marrying Son — Explosive New Memoir Claims
Mohamed Al-Fayed told Princess Diana he wanted to sleep with her before she married his son, the late royal's former butler has claimed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Paul Burrell, 67, has told of the indecent proposal in his bombshell new book.
Inappropriate Comment
Diana was dating Al-Fayed's son Dodi when she perished in a Paris car crash in 1997 and he died in the wreckage, too.
But before they got together, Harrods owner Al-Fayed — who was accused of multiple accounts of rape and sexual assault last year — spoke to Diana on numerous occasions when she visited the London department store.
And during one particular trip, Burrell claimed Al-Fayed made the sleazy request: "I want you to marry my son because in Egyptian tradition, the father goes first. I'm going to sleep with you."
'Slimy' And 'Creepy'
Burrell claimed Diana said to him: "Can you imagine me making love to Yoda?,” believing he was a doppelgänger for the Star Wars character.
Al-Fayed, who died in 2023 aged 94, had previously told Diana to marry Dodi even before the pair had met, such was his determination for the pair to get together.
And Burrell claimed the royal found the billionaire businessman "creepy" and "slimy" and complained that "he’s always putting his hands on me."
Elsewhere in the book, called The Royal Insider, Burrell also made several claims about Meghan Markle, the wife of her youngest son, Prince Harry.
He recalled the moment he thinks the alleged rift between the Duchess of Sussex and sister-in-law Kate Middleton first started.
Meghan And Kate Rift
The former Suits actress, 44, moved in with Harry at Nottingham Cottage, a small, 17th century, two bedroom house on the grounds of Kensington Palace.
Nicknamed "Nott Cott," it is where Harry, 40, popped the question over roast chicken in 2017.
Prince William and Kate resided in Kensington Palace’s apartment 1A at the time, and according to Burrell, though close in proximity, their accommodation were a world away.
Meghan got wind of her in-laws newly renovated luxury apartment, complete with a ballroom, the first time she and Harry were invited over for dinner, writes Burrell, and, "This may be where the trouble began."
Speaking previously about William and Kate, Burrell claimed the Prince of Wales would "explode" if anything else were to be said about his wife from her in-laws.
The former royal butler added: "William won't take any more cheap shots from across the Atlantic.
"He doesn't care anymore.
"He doesn't listen to the noise in the background — and that's what Harry and Meghan have become."
Harry made digs at Kate in his Netflix documentary, saying: Harry said: "I think for so many people in the family, especially the men, there could be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mould as opposed to someone you are destined to be with.
"The difference between making a decision with your head or your heart."