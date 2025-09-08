Harrods 'Monster' Mohamed Al-Fayed told Princess Diana 'I'm Going To Sleep With You' Before Marrying Son — Explosive New Memoir Claims

Burrell claimed Diana said to him: "Can you imagine me making love to Yoda?,” believing he was a doppelgänger for the Star Wars character.

Al-Fayed, who died in 2023 aged 94, had previously told Diana to marry Dodi even before the pair had met, such was his determination for the pair to get together.

And Burrell claimed the royal found the billionaire businessman "creepy" and "slimy" and complained that "he’s always putting his hands on me."

Elsewhere in the book, called The Royal Insider, Burrell also made several claims about Meghan Markle, the wife of her youngest son, Prince Harry.

He recalled the moment he thinks the alleged rift between the Duchess of Sussex and sister-in-law Kate Middleton first started.