Home > News > Princess Diana

Harrods 'Monster' Mohamed Al-Fayed told Princess Diana 'I'm Going To Sleep With You' Before Marrying Son — Explosive New Memoir Claims

picture of Princess Diana and Mohamed Al-Fayed
Source: MEGA

Creepy Harrods boss Mohamed Al-Fayed asked Princess Diana to sleep with him before marrying son, according to late royal ex-butler.

Sept. 8 2025, Published 10:47 a.m. ET

Mohamed Al-Fayed told Princess Diana he wanted to sleep with her before she married his son, the late royal's former butler has claimed.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Paul Burrell, 67, has told of the indecent proposal in his bombshell new book.

Inappropriate Comment

Picture of Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed
Source: MEGA

Al-Fayed made the remark before Diana met his son Dodi.

Diana was dating Al-Fayed's son Dodi when she perished in a Paris car crash in 1997 and he died in the wreckage, too.

But before they got together, Harrods owner Al-Fayed — who was accused of multiple accounts of rape and sexual assault last year — spoke to Diana on numerous occasions when she visited the London department store.

And during one particular trip, Burrell claimed Al-Fayed made the sleazy request: "I want you to marry my son because in Egyptian tradition, the father goes first. I'm going to sleep with you."

'Slimy' And 'Creepy'

picture Mohamed Al-Fayed
Source: MEGA

Diana was disgusted by Al-Fayed, says Burrell, comparing him to 'Star Wars' character 'Yoda'.

Burrell claimed Diana said to him: "Can you imagine me making love to Yoda?,” believing he was a doppelgänger for the Star Wars character.

Al-Fayed, who died in 2023 aged 94, had previously told Diana to marry Dodi even before the pair had met, such was his determination for the pair to get together.

And Burrell claimed the royal found the billionaire businessman "creepy" and "slimy" and complained that "he’s always putting his hands on me."

Elsewhere in the book, called The Royal Insider, Burrell also made several claims about Meghan Markle, the wife of her youngest son, Prince Harry.

He recalled the moment he thinks the alleged rift between the Duchess of Sussex and sister-in-law Kate Middleton first started.

Meghan And Kate Rift

Picture of Paul Burrell
Source: MEGA

Burrell recalled the moment he believes started the rift between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.

The former Suits actress, 44, moved in with Harry at Nottingham Cottage, a small, 17th century, two bedroom house on the grounds of Kensington Palace.

Nicknamed "Nott Cott," it is where Harry, 40, popped the question over roast chicken in 2017.

Prince William and Kate resided in Kensington Palace’s apartment 1A at the time, and according to Burrell, though close in proximity, their accommodation were a world away.

Meghan got wind of her in-laws newly renovated luxury apartment, complete with a ballroom, the first time she and Harry were invited over for dinner, writes Burrell, and, "This may be where the trouble began."

Photo of Prince William
Source: MEGA

Burrell claims William is hugely defensive of wife Kate.

Speaking previously about William and Kate, Burrell claimed the Prince of Wales would "explode" if anything else were to be said about his wife from her in-laws.

The former royal butler added: "William won't take any more cheap shots from across the Atlantic.

"He doesn't care anymore.

"He doesn't listen to the noise in the background — and that's what Harry and Meghan have become."

Harry made digs at Kate in his Netflix documentary, saying: Harry said: "I think for so many people in the family, especially the men, there could be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mould as opposed to someone you are destined to be with.

"The difference between making a decision with your head or your heart."

