EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck 'Seething' Over Jilted Ex Jennifer Lopez's 'Revenge Diss Tracks' — 'Her Lyrics Are a Step Too Far'

One track, titled Wreckage of You, drew gasps in the room for lyrics that appeared to reference her short-lived marriage to Affleck, 53.

The couple wed in 2022, but Lopez filed for divorce after two years, with the split finalized in January 2025.

A source claimed: "Jen feels free and unapologetic about channeling her emotions into her music. She's sure this marks the beginning of a new chapter, and if it unsettles Ben, that's his issue.

"But he feels embarrassed. He just wants to leave it behind, not deal with friends and colleagues questioning him about her songs. To him, it majorly crosses a line."