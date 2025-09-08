EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck 'Seething' Over Jilted Ex Jennifer Lopez's 'Revenge Diss Tracks' — 'Her Lyrics Are a Step Too Far'
Ben Affleck is said to be "seething" after Jennifer Lopez unveiled a new track that appears to take aim at their failed marriage – and friends say the actor sees it as a "damning" act of revenge, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Lopez, 56, debuted six songs at a private listening party earlier this month, attended by just 30 fans.
Has J.Lo Crossed The Line?
One track, titled Wreckage of You, drew gasps in the room for lyrics that appeared to reference her short-lived marriage to Affleck, 53.
The couple wed in 2022, but Lopez filed for divorce after two years, with the split finalized in January 2025.
A source claimed: "Jen feels free and unapologetic about channeling her emotions into her music. She's sure this marks the beginning of a new chapter, and if it unsettles Ben, that's his issue.
"But he feels embarrassed. He just wants to leave it behind, not deal with friends and colleagues questioning him about her songs. To him, it majorly crosses a line."
Is She Dissing Her Ex Ben?
Affleck and Lopez first met in 2002 while filming Gigli. They became engaged but split in 2004.
Lopez later married Marc Anthony, with whom she shares 17-year-old twins Max and Emme, while Affleck wed Jennifer Garner, mother of his three children Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13.
Their rekindled romance in 2021 delighted fans, reviving the "Bennifer" nickname. But the fairy tale unravelled, with Lopez citing irreconcilable differences when she filed for divorce.
At her recent listening event, one fan recalled how Lopez introduced Wreckage of You.
They said: "She kept coming back to the word 'wreck,' which implies ruin, but she emphasized that she wasn't ruined. She told us, 'I'm stronger after the wreckage of you.'"
Lopez's song has also been hailed as a "powerful anthem" about "walking away from love and becoming stronger."
According to insiders, Affleck also fears Lopez will keep airing their private struggles through her music.
One claimed: "He's concerned this is only the start and that Jen will continue to reveal more through her lyrics. It frustrates him deeply, but he knows there's nothing he can do – she's entitled to express her life in her music."
Lopez, for her part, is said to be energized by the reaction to her "diss" track.
Another source claimed: "She's thrilled with the reaction. Her friends feel it's long overdue that Ben's the one feeling uncomfortable. They're encouraging her to keep at it, and the fans can't get enough. For Jen, it's both healing and creatively rewarding."
Property Battle Revealed
The tensions are compounded by the former couple's ongoing property battle.
Earlier this month, they were forced to take their $60million, 12-bedroom Los Angeles mansion off the market after failing to find a buyer.
A source claimed: "Even sitting vacant, the place is a money drain. Ben wants to put it back on the market at a reduced price in six months, but Jen refuses to lower it now. He feels she's being spiteful, hitting him where it hurts financially."
The insider continued: "If Ben pushes too hard, Jen will push right back. She's still resentful about what she lost in the divorce. If lawyers step in, it could turn ugly fast.
"For now, he's keeping a lid on it publicly, but behind closed doors, Ben is raging."