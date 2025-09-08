'I'm Gonna Punch You in Your F--king Face': Two Trump Confidantes Explode in 'Near-violent Blowup' at Exclusive Dinner

Two of Donald Trump's top economic officials nearly exchanged blows at an exclusive dinner held last week, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While the dinner last Wednesday, September 3, was supposed to celebrate the inaugural dinner at the Executive Branch, a new exclusive Georgetown club, as well as a birthday party for MAGA podcast host Chamath Palihapitiya.

But excitement turned to drama as Trump's Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent allegedly threatened to punch Federal Housing Finance Agency director Bill Pulte "in the f--king face."