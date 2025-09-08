'I'm Gonna Punch You in Your F--king Face': Two Trump Confidantes Explode in 'Near-violent Blowup' at Exclusive Dinner
Two of Donald Trump's top economic officials nearly exchanged blows at an exclusive dinner held last week, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While the dinner last Wednesday, September 3, was supposed to celebrate the inaugural dinner at the Executive Branch, a new exclusive Georgetown club, as well as a birthday party for MAGA podcast host Chamath Palihapitiya.
But excitement turned to drama as Trump's Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent allegedly threatened to punch Federal Housing Finance Agency director Bill Pulte "in the f--king face."
Scott Bessent Threatens to Punch Trump Admin Rival
The guest list reportedly featured numerous administration officials, including Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and Medicare and Medicaid chief Mehmet Oz.
Several sources claimed Bessent exploded on Pulte in an expletive-filled tirade after he allegedly heard the housing finance official talking about about him to the president.
Bill Pulte Rumored of Badmouthing Scott Bessent to Donald Trump
Insiders alleged Bessent had no patience for small talk with Pulte – and confronted him over rumors.
The treasury secretary allegedly said: "Why the f--- are you talking to the president about me? F--- you.
"I'm gonna punch you in your f--king face."
An eyewitnesses and several sources reportedly confirmed the incident, though there was some disagreement among insiders on who started the spat.
Club Owner Omeed Malik Attempted to Intervene
Despite who initiated the exchange, Pulte was said to have a shocked expression plastered across his face.
Three sources claimed the situation was so tense, it prompted Executive Branch club owner and financier Omeed Malik to intervene.
While Malik attempted to smooth over the situation, Bessent allegedly went off on him, too.
Bessent allegedly gave the club owner an ultimatum, saying: "It's either me or him. You tell me who's getting the f--- out of here.
"Or, we could go outside."
Bessent's sinister suggestion prompted Pulte to ask, "To do what? To talk?"
The treasury secretary shot back: "No. I'm going to f--king beat your a--."
Malik ended up separating the men in an effort to diffuse the situation. When dinner time rolled around, they were seated at opposite ends of the table.
While no further incident was said to take place between Bessent and Pulte, the expletive-ridden exchange was the latest instance of a clash between Trump administration officials.
One source branded the incident at the Executive Branch "bonkers."
Another said the exchange was "unhinged — underscores the surprising tensions between top Trump officials tasked with working on the nation's most sensitive economic matters."
Tensions between Pulte and Bessent exploded months after Trump ordered the two men and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to work together in May on a plan to privatize Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
Sources said while Pulte has taken the lead in recent weeks, a turf war has been building behind closed doors and Bessent allegedly felt the housing official was stepping on his toes.