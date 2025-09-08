Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

'I'm Gonna Punch You in Your F--king Face': Two Trump Confidantes Explode in 'Near-violent Blowup' at Exclusive Dinner

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Tensions ran high at an exclusive dinner Donald Trump hosted.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 8 2025, Published 9:50 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Two of Donald Trump's top economic officials nearly exchanged blows at an exclusive dinner held last week, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While the dinner last Wednesday, September 3, was supposed to celebrate the inaugural dinner at the Executive Branch, a new exclusive Georgetown club, as well as a birthday party for MAGA podcast host Chamath Palihapitiya.

But excitement turned to drama as Trump's Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent allegedly threatened to punch Federal Housing Finance Agency director Bill Pulte "in the f--king face."

Article continues below advertisement

Scott Bessent Threatens to Punch Trump Admin Rival

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent
Source: MEGA

Bessent allegedly threatened to punch Bill Pulte 'in the f--king face.'

The guest list reportedly featured numerous administration officials, including Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and Medicare and Medicaid chief Mehmet Oz.

Several sources claimed Bessent exploded on Pulte in an expletive-filled tirade after he allegedly heard the housing finance official talking about about him to the president.

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Pulte Rumored of Badmouthing Scott Bessent to Donald Trump

Photo of Donald Trump and Scott Bessent
Source: MEGA

Insiders claimed Bessent heard rumors of Pulte badmouthing him to Trump.

Insiders alleged Bessent had no patience for small talk with Pulte – and confronted him over rumors.

The treasury secretary allegedly said: "Why the f--- are you talking to the president about me? F--- you.

"I'm gonna punch you in your f--king face."

An eyewitnesses and several sources reportedly confirmed the incident, though there was some disagreement among insiders on who started the spat.

Article continues below advertisement

Club Owner Omeed Malik Attempted to Intervene

Photo of Scott Bessent
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed club owner Omeed Malik attempted to calm Bessent down.

Despite who initiated the exchange, Pulte was said to have a shocked expression plastered across his face.

Three sources claimed the situation was so tense, it prompted Executive Branch club owner and financier Omeed Malik to intervene.

While Malik attempted to smooth over the situation, Bessent allegedly went off on him, too.

Bessent allegedly gave the club owner an ultimatum, saying: "It's either me or him. You tell me who's getting the f--- out of here.

"Or, we could go outside."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Bill Pulte
Source: MEGA

Bessent reportedly told Pulte he was 'going to f--king beat your a--.'

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Donald Trump

Trump's Health Crisis Erupts: Prez, 79, Struggles to Hear Reporter's Question and Requests Help from Wife Melania — as Rumors The Don is Suffering From 'Dementia' Ramp Up

picture of Donald Trump and Arthur Ashe stadium

Donald Trump intent on Making U.S. Open Return a Decade After he Was Booed Courtside...Amid Claims Air Space Above Arthur Ashe Stadium Will be 'Frozen'

Bessent's sinister suggestion prompted Pulte to ask, "To do what? To talk?"

The treasury secretary shot back: "No. I'm going to f--king beat your a--."

Malik ended up separating the men in an effort to diffuse the situation. When dinner time rolled around, they were seated at opposite ends of the table.

While no further incident was said to take place between Bessent and Pulte, the expletive-ridden exchange was the latest instance of a clash between Trump administration officials.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

One source branded the incident at the Executive Branch "bonkers."

Another said the exchange was "unhinged — underscores the surprising tensions between top Trump officials tasked with working on the nation's most sensitive economic matters."

Tensions between Pulte and Bessent exploded months after Trump ordered the two men and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to work together in May on a plan to privatize Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Sources said while Pulte has taken the lead in recent weeks, a turf war has been building behind closed doors and Bessent allegedly felt the housing official was stepping on his toes.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.