End of an Era? Howard Stern Finally Addresses Firing and Cancellation Rumors as Shock Jock's $500Million SiriusXM Contract Expires

As the end of his contract approached, rumors began circulating the shock jock was wrapping up his iconic career as the platform has no plans to renew his $500million contract.

On Monday, Stern spoke out about how he and his ave been talking about a possible new contract at SiriusXM and his future.

He said: "SiriusXM and my team have been talking about how we go forward in the future, they’ve approached me. They’ve sat down with me like they normally do and they’re fantastic. We’ve been talking."

Stern also clarified, despite the "firing" rumors, he is "very happy at Sirius."