End of an Era? Howard Stern Finally Addresses Firing and Cancellation Rumors as Shock Jock's $500Million SiriusXM Contract Expires
Howard Stern has finally addressed the bombshell firing rumors after weeks of speculation.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the shock jock played into the ongoing rumors about his future by bringing in Andy Cohen on for a staged bit on Monday, September 8.
Speaking Out About The Rumors
As the end of his contract approached, rumors began circulating the shock jock was wrapping up his iconic career as the platform has no plans to renew his $500million contract.
On Monday, Stern spoke out about how he and his ave been talking about a possible new contract at SiriusXM and his future.
He said: "SiriusXM and my team have been talking about how we go forward in the future, they’ve approached me. They’ve sat down with me like they normally do and they’re fantastic. We’ve been talking."
Stern also clarified, despite the "firing" rumors, he is "very happy at Sirius."
Besides addressing his future, Stern also took time time to speak out on other rumors, such as his alleged replacement.
The shock jock addressed rumors he was angry at the platform for hiring Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper and insisted he was thrilled with the addition to help bring in listeners.
He said: "I don’t know Alex Cooper. And if she is young and bubbly, God bless her because I’m the opposite."
Is Stern Too Woke?
Stern also addressed rumors he future was up in the air with the platform because he became "too woke," which he said there is "zero truth" to that.
The shock jock insisted: "None of this is going on. None of it is true. Zero truth.
"What pisses me off is now I can’t leave. I’ve been thinking about retiring, now I can’t."
After many years with the platform, RadarOnline.com previously reported how he was considering retirement following an iconic career – but exploring other opportunities.
The source explained: "And now if the fallout continues with Sirius, he has made roads elsewhere to potentially do something with HBO or Netflix. It is not all bad if this goes bad. His story isn't done.
"Because he wants it to all end on his own terms. He believes he deserves that for all that he has done in the medium."
According to a Daily News source: "Howard feels like he has gone as far as he can go, and wants to go out on a high note."
Teasing His Return
After rumors started circulating about his future behind the mic, Stern posted a cryptic video to his Instagram teasing his return following his summer break.
In a 45-second clip shared on Instagram, video clips of recent headlines about Stern, a narrator said: "Chaos is swirling at The Howard Stern Show. Did staffers talk to the press? Are writers withholding their best jokes? Nobody knows what’s going on—or who to trust."
The voiceover continues: "Now we can reveal all the questions will be answered. All the truths will be told by the one man truly on the inside: Howard Stern will speak. Tuesday, September 2."
A few weeks ago, it was reported Stern's iconic career was finally coming to an end.
A source revealed: "Stern's contract is up in the fall, and while Sirius is planning to make him an offer, they don't intend for him to take it.
"Sirius and Stern are never going to meet on the money he is going to want. It's no longer worth the investment."
According to the insider, while the star's loyal listeners are expecting Sirius to make a deal for Stern's library, they shouldn't expect him to return to the platform.
An insider said: "As far as him coming back to doing the show, there's no way they can keep paying his salary."