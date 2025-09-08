'Harry Wants To Bring Children Back to U.K': Pals Claim Duke Keen to Show Kids Where He Grew Up Ahead of his Four-Day Visit to Homeland

And he's hopeful his two children — Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, — will finally be able to see where he grew up.

A friend said: "He's not given up hope on bringing his family back to the U.K.

"He wants to be able to show his children where he grew up. He wants them to know their family here.

"He really would like to come back to the U.K much more."

The royal lost his battle with the U.K. Home Office over the level of security he believes he should be entitled to and feels it is not safe for his wife Meghan Markle, 44, or his children to travel over.