Prince Harry

'Harry Wants To Bring Children Back to U.K': Pals Claim Duke Keen to Show Kids Where He Grew Up Ahead of his Four-Day Visit to Homeland

picture of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is hopeful his kids will be able to one day visit the U.K. as he returns to his homeland this week fo a four-day visit.

Sept. 8 2025, Published 8:22 a.m. ET

Prince Harry is desperate for his kids to visit the U.K., according to pals of the Duke.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Harry, 40, has ambitions to reconnect with his homeland as he arrives into London on Monday for a four-day visit.

Safety Concerns

picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Harry currently does not believe it's safe for his wife Meghan Markle and the pair's two kids to travel to the U.K.

And he's hopeful his two children — Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, — will finally be able to see where he grew up.

A friend said: "He's not given up hope on bringing his family back to the U.K.

"He wants to be able to show his children where he grew up. He wants them to know their family here.

"He really would like to come back to the U.K much more."

The royal lost his battle with the U.K. Home Office over the level of security he believes he should be entitled to and feels it is not safe for his wife Meghan Markle, 44, or his children to travel over.

Waiting In The Background

Picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Harry has barely visited the U.K. over the past five years while he's been based in the U.S. with Meghan.

Speaking in an interview after losing his bid, Harry admitted he missed the U.K.

The Duke has made fleeting visits during the five years he's spent in the U.S.

This week’s trip will be his longest yet and it's expected Harry will be "going to have some fun," according to pals.

On Monday, which is the third anniversary of his grandmother’s death, he will attend the WellChild Awards in London, hosted by the charity supporting seriously ill children, of which he is patron.

The following day he will head out of the capital for an engagement focused on helping young people affected by violence.

Charles Reunion

Picture of King Charles
Source: MEGA

Harry could meet his father King Charles for the first time since February during his visit.

While on Wednesday and Thursday he has a number of private receptions and meeting lined up with most of his other charities and patronages.

These include the Invictus Foundation, the Diana Award and Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a charity supporting bereaved military children.

With a jam-packed schedule though the question still up in the air is will he meet his father, King Charles.

The monarch hasn't seen his youngest son since February last year when Harry flew to London for a half hour meeting after Charles had announced his cancer diagnosis.

As of last weekend, no meeting between father and son was planned but that could change in the coming days.

Photo of Prince William
Source: MEGA

Burrell claims William is hugely defensive of wife Kate.

Friends of Harry say the ball is now in the Royal Family's court after the prince made it clear he wanted a reconciliation.

But those in royal circles see the situation differently and want Harry to stop making public pleas.

It is understood there is "no direct communication at all at the moment" between father and son.

One thing is certain though, there will be no meeting between Harry and his older brother Prince William.

Sources say Harry, who has not been offered a place at a royal palace, has not been asked to meet the King but would accept were the offer made.

