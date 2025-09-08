EXCLUSIVE: Halle Berry Bashed by Ex-husband David Justice for Not 'Cooking, Cleaning and Being Traditional' – and Claims They Divorced Because Actress Wasn't 'Motherly' Enough
Blast from the past: Halle Berry's ex-husband, David Justice, has been blabbing about their 1996 split, telling a podcast he left because she didn't live up to his "motherly" ideal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former MLB star, 59, recalled that when they wed in 1993, he expected "a wife...[to] cook, clean, be traditional," but Berry was off "doing movies in this country, that country."
While a source said the thrice-married Oscar winner, 58, isn't happy her ex is dredging up the past, she appreciates Justice's sense of remorse – he admitted he had little "wisdom around relationships" and should have sought therapy.
"One minor victory is David's admission that he could have handled it better," said the source.
"But Halle is in a good place with boyfriend Van Hunt and she's going to rise above it."
Following the comments made by her ex-husband, Berry got the final word and threw shade on social media.
"Phew…! cooking, cleaning and mothering," the actress captioned a birthday photo dump on Thursday, August 14.
Fans were quick to praise Berry's "hilarious" response in her comments section.