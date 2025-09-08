EXCLUSIVE: Halle Berry Bashed by Ex-husband David Justice for Not 'Cooking, Cleaning and Being Traditional' – and Claims They Divorced Because Actress Wasn't 'Motherly' Enough

Blast from the past: Halle Berry's ex-husband, David Justice, has been blabbing about their 1996 split, telling a podcast he left because she didn't live up to his "motherly" ideal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former MLB star, 59, recalled that when they wed in 1993, he expected "a wife...[to] cook, clean, be traditional," but Berry was off "doing movies in this country, that country."