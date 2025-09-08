EXCLUSIVE: Macaulay Culkin Steps in to Comfort Goddaughter Paris Jackson After She Was Left Heartbroken Over Broken Engagement to Justin Long – 'He’s Very Worried About Her'
Brokenhearted Paris Jackson is being comforted by her godfather, Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin, after her devastating split from her fiancé, Justin Long, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The singer and actress, 27, the only daughter of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson, hung out with the Uncle Buck alum, 45, and his fiancée, Brenda Song, at model Cara Delevingne's birthday bash at L.A.'s iconic Chateau Marmont.
Showing Support
As readers know, Paris and musician Long broke up last month after a seven-month engagement.
"She's taking it very hard because Justin was very much the center of her world," shared an insider.
"But Mac has really stepped up for her. He's checking in with her every day and is even trying to get her to move in with him and Song for a week or two until she finds her balance again.
"He's very worried about her because he knows how sensitive and vulnerable she is."
Watching Over His Pal's Children
Culkin was close to pop icon Michael, who died in 2009 when Paris was 11 years old.
Culkin, who shares two sons with the 37-year-old Suite Life of Zack & Cody actress, is also the godfather to all three of Michael's kids, Prince Jackson, Paris and Bigi (aka Blanket Jackson), and he takes his obligations very seriously, the insider said.
Helping Out Paris
"Mac's making sure Paris is not being left to wallow all alone – he feels a big sense of responsibility to look out for her since Michael isn't here," the source said.
"Don't forget he's known Paris her entire life, they are very close. Song adores Paris, too, so she's completely on board and is all for Paris having a little staycation with them, as they have plenty of room. They don't want her going through this all alone."