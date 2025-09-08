Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Keeping Up With... Meghan Markle? 'Diva Duchess' Hopes to Collab With Kim Kardashian as Her Lifestyle Businesses Continue to Flop

Diva Duchess Meghan Markle is hoping to collab with Kim Kardashian, as her lifestyle businesses continue to flop.

Sept. 8 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Money-hungry Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is enviously eyeing the success of Kim Kardashian's SKIMS empire – and now Prince Harry's ambitious wife is pitching a proposal for her to join forces with the billionaire reality queen so she can lord it over Hollywood's lifestyle and beauty entrepreneurs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

However, sources said the royal renegade – who, with Harry, ditched palace duties in 2020 to chase lucrative Tinseltown deals and fatten the couple's fortune in California – will have to convince Kardashian's momager, Kris Jenner, that she has something worthwhile to bring to the table.

In With The Kardashians

Sources said Kris Jenner remains cautious as Meghan Markle pushes for a collaboration with Kim Kardashian.
Source: MEGA

"Meghan's gotten very tight with Kris. She's someone who she goes to for business advice, but that doesn't mean Meghan is automatically going to get to collaborate with Kim," an insider shared.

"She's going to have to prove that teaming up would be a benefit for Kim's brand – and not just her own."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the duchess had made a sweet overture to Jenner, 69, last year by gifting her a jar of jam – but a source said the glam grandma got cold feet over a collab with her kids after seeing how long it took Meghan, 44, to get her As Ever brand up and running.

Skims hit $193 million in 2024, making Kardashian's brand her most successful venture yet.
Source: MEGA

Yet, the insider said: "Meghan is confident that a joint project with Kim would be a win for both of them. With their combined star power, she's sure they could do massive sales. She thinks something wellness-focused could be the sweet spot."

SKIMS has been 44-year-old Kardashian's most successful company to date, with the chic shapewear and apparel brand generating $193 million in revenue in 2024 – and its recently released Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap sold out within hours of its debut.

Insiders said Markle believes her clean beauty vision would align perfectly with Skims.
Source: MEGA

"Meghan is obsessed with clean beauty, skincare and home rituals – and thinks that would pair perfectly with the SKIMS aesthetic," the insider explained.

"But Kim is cautious. She's incredibly protective of her brand and doesn't just jump into partnerships – no matter how famous the other person is.

"Meghan will have to bring more than just her name to the table, but she's determined to make this happen and isn't backing off."

