EXCLUSIVE: Keeping Up With... Meghan Markle? 'Diva Duchess' Hopes to Collab With Kim Kardashian as Her Lifestyle Businesses Continue to Flop

"Meghan's gotten very tight with Kris. She's someone who she goes to for business advice, but that doesn't mean Meghan is automatically going to get to collaborate with Kim," an insider shared.

"She's going to have to prove that teaming up would be a benefit for Kim's brand – and not just her own."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the duchess had made a sweet overture to Jenner, 69, last year by gifting her a jar of jam – but a source said the glam grandma got cold feet over a collab with her kids after seeing how long it took Meghan, 44, to get her As Ever brand up and running.