Justin Bieber
Exclusive

Justin Bieber's 'Gun Obsession' Leaves Wife Hailey 'Nervous' as Troubled Singer's 'Erratic' Behavior Continues To Spark Major Concerns

justin biebers gun obsession leaves hailey nervous behavior
Source: MEGA; @LILBIEBER/INSTAGRAM

Justin Bieber's gun obsession leaves wife Hailey nervous as the singer's erratic behavior sparks concern.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 8 2025

Worrisome Justin Bieber has become obsessed with guns and amassing a large collection, and insiders told RadarOnline.com his loved ones, led by long-suffering wife Hailey Bieber, are worried sick while urging him to find a less scary hobby.

The 31-year-old pop brat triggered more alarm bells when he posted photos showing him blasting away with rifles, shotguns and handguns in an open field with a box loaded with ammo beside him.

Shirtless and showing off his muscular, tattooed torso, the Baby singer sported safety goggles and protective headphones.

Justin's Gun Collection

Source: MEGA

Hailey Bieber is deeply worried about husband Justin Bieber's growing obsession with firearms.

"Justin's started collecting guns and his big new passion is firing them on the practice range or some remote spot in the wilderness," shared an insider. "He's constantly obsessing over the next guns."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Justin's been posting bizarre messages and photos, and his angry encounters with the paparazzi have also been concerning to friends and raised questions about his mental stability.

Sources said the situation's taken a toll on his six-year marriage to beauty mogul and model Hailey, 28, mom to their 1-year-old son, Jack.

Source: @LILBIEBER/INSTAGRAM

A bizarre Father's Day post had Justin declaring he is not to be messed with.

In June, Justin issued a strange Father's Day post, writing: "I'm a dad that's not to be f**ked with."

He also posted a text exchange with a nameless friend, saying he had ended their "short-lived relationship," adding: "I will never suppress my emotions for someone. Conflict is a part of relationship. If you don't like my anger, you don't like me."

Making Hailey Nervous

Insiders expressed fear Justin's fixation on guns has become an alarming focal point in his life.
Source: MEGA

Insiders expressed fear Justin's fixation on guns has become an alarming focal point in his life.

Now, the insider noted: "Hailey is nervous about his fascination with firearms and trying to get him to find something else to entertain himself with, but there's not much she can do besides keep an eye on him. If she pushes too hard, he sulks and quits talking to her or posts another angry diatribe."

The source added, "Justin's a good shot, the problem is he thinks in extremes and makes it the focus of his life. It's not sitting well with people."

