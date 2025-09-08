EXCLUSIVE: Justin Bieber's 'Gun Obsession' Leaves Wife Hailey 'Nervous' as Troubled Singer's 'Erratic' Behavior Continues To Spark Major Concerns

Worrisome Justin Bieber has become obsessed with guns and amassing a large collection, and insiders told RadarOnline.com his loved ones, led by long-suffering wife Hailey Bieber, are worried sick while urging him to find a less scary hobby.

The 31-year-old pop brat triggered more alarm bells when he posted photos showing him blasting away with rifles, shotguns and handguns in an open field with a box loaded with ammo beside him.

Shirtless and showing off his muscular, tattooed torso, the Baby singer sported safety goggles and protective headphones.