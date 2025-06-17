Read the Very Private Messages 'Leaked' by Justin Bieber as Fears for his Mental and Physical Health Go into Overdrive
Justin Bieber has stunned fans by sharing private argumentative messages on social media, sparking fresh health fears.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer, 31, also shared a raw statement about his struggles with anger, healing, and self-worth, which triggered further concern online from his huge loyal fanbase.
The Sorry singer uploaded two screenshots on social media, which showed a tense exchange that appeared to mark the end of a relationship.
The other person said: "I'm not used to someone lashing out at me. It's not that I don't see and feel your anger."
A reply in blue, seemingly Bieber, said: "Ouch. This friendship is officially over.
"I will never accept a man calling my anger lashing out. I enjoyed our short lived relationship. I wasn’t kidding when I told u I didn't need u as a friend.
"I have good friends. Who will respect these boundaries."
Anger Issues
Another screenshot continued: "I will never suppress my emotions for someone. Conflict is a part of a relationship ... If you don't like my anger, you don't like me.
"My anger is a response to pain I have been through.
"Asking a traumatized person not to be traumatized is simply mean."
Shortly afterwards, Bieber wrote a statement on a purple background, and it was even more personal.
He captioned the statement with a hand emoji flipping the bird.
'I Know I'm Broken'
The star admitted to feeling broken and exhausted, writing: "People keep telling me to heal… I know I’m broken. I know I have anger issues… I tried to do the work my whole life to be like people who told me I needed to be fixed like them.
"And it just keeps making me more tired and more angry.
"The harder I try to grow, the more focused on myself I am."
He added: "Jesus is the only person who keeps me wanting to make my life about others… Honestly, I'm exhausted with thinking about myself lately. Aren't you?"
The identity of the person in the text exchange remains unknown but the raw posts quickly went viral, with many fans expressing concern.
Comments poured in urging the star to "delete this," while another said, "Justin, I love you, but please take a break from social media, so it'd stop triggering you. It's okay to be angry, but stop giving these people the power to trigger you."
Another said: "Being traumatized isn’t an excuse to treat people like s---… like what?"
It was recently revealed Bieber's team has changed dramatically in recent months as he's cut ties with close associates and even lost his longtime personal assistant.
He worked with assistant Mateo Caldas, who was also an estate manager, since 2018, but Caldas has moved on.
Bieber's rep recently hit back at worrying rumors his health has declined, insisting he's in "one of the best places in his life."
They said the past year has been "very transformative for him as he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him."
However, Bieber has long been open about his struggles.
He credits his Christian faith and his wife, Hailey Bieber, for helping him through dark times.