EXCLUSIVE: Justin Bieber 'Winding Up' Wife Hailey By Backing Woman-Beater Chris Brown After Rapper's Latest Arrest — As Singer Thanks Britain 'For the Jail'
Justin Bieber has been "winding up" his wife Hailey Bieber by backing fellow troubled singer Chris Brown.
RadarOnline.com can reveal how the Sorry singer showing support for the rapper following his latest arrest is causing even more problems in his marriage to the Rhode founder.
Friendship Gone Too Far?
For the last few months, Bieber's well-being has been making headlines nonstop due to his troubled appearance and behavior on social media.
Following Brown's arrest over a bottle attack in the United Kingdom, he was able to return home to the United States after being freed on $6.7million bail.
Bieber, 31, then shared a "welcome home" message on social media after Brown's return, showing his support for the rapper.
As previously reported, the Run It! singer was arrested back in May in Manchester, England, for allegedly hitting a music producer with a tequila bottle at a London club back in 2023, when he was on a worldwide tour.
Following his release, Brown continued with the latest stop of his Breezy Bowl XX tour at the Co-Op Live Arena and told the crowd: "I just want to tell you all, I love you all to death, I am so thankful that I could come out here tonight.
"Thank you all for having me and supporting me and thank you to the jail, y'all was really nice."
Justin 'Doesn't Care'
Despite Brown's very troubled past filled with many arrests – a source said: "Justin doesn’t care what people think or say about Chris — to him, the guy’s a legend and a brother figure who deserves respect and understanding.
"It’s a real head scratcher for the folks in Justin’s world, especially Hailey, who has zero doubt that Chris is bad news and the last guy Justin should be hanging with."
Bieber and Brown worked together back in 2011 on the song Next to You, and once again in 2019 – but despite the rapper's troubles, the pop singer "wants to collab with him again, hang out and offer support."
Bieber Marriage Trouble
As Bieber's troubled behavior worsens, his seven-year marriage to Hailey continues to suffer.
Just months after welcoming their first child together, a son named Jack Blues, the model is reaching her breaking point with the singer.
A source added: "His attention-seeking and bad decision-making is out of control right now. There’s surely only so much more Hailey can take."
According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, the couple has been staying in different homes for the last several weeks due to their ongoing issues.
A source said: "Things are bad. They love each other, but they've been dealing with a lot – from Justin’s financial stress to Hailey’s growing independence."
And according to a friend, the famous pair has definitely "hit a rough patch."
The pal continued: "Justin's been struggling emotionally, and Hailey’s trying to protect her peace. That’s why they’ve been spending time apart – it’s space, not necessarily a split. Yet."
Despite not commenting on their marriage status, fans have been calling out their questionable social media behavior.
On his first Father's Day, after not receiving a tribute post by his own wife, Bieber shared text messages from an unknown person and seemingly ended their "relationship."
The unknown person said: "I’m not used to someone lashing out at me. It’s not that I don’t see and feel your anger."
Bieber seemingly replied back: "Ouch. This friendship is officially over. I will never accept a man calling my anger lashing out. I enjoyed our short lived relationship. I wasn’t kidding when I told u I didn’t need u as a friend.
"I have good friends. Who will respect these boundaries."