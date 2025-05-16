Your tip
Chris Brown Faces 5 Years Behind Bars As He's Charged With Grievous Bodily Harm After Arrest Over Nightclub Bottle Attack

Photo of Chris Brown
Source: MEGA

Chris Brown faces a five-year prison sentence for a bottle attack inside a London nightclub

May 16 2025, Published 11:01 a.m. ET

Chris Brown faces five years in prison after he was charged with grievous bodily harm following an attack at a London nightclub.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer, 36, is accused of assaulting music producer Abe Diaw at Tape nightclub in Mayfair, London, in February 2023.

Court Appearance In Manchester

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Brown appeared in court on Friday to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

Brown was arrested at the five-star Lowry Hotel in Manchester on Thursday morning after flying into the city on a private jet.

The star appeared at Manchester Magistrates' Court today charged with one count of grievous bodily harm.

The court heard Brown struck Diaw "several times" with a bottle before chasing him across the bar, then punching and kicking him alongside another person.

His alleged attack was captured on CCTV in a club "full of people," it was said.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Brown was flanked by two security guards in the dock during his brief court appearance.

Brown spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and gave his address as the Lowry Hotel during the hearing.

He was flanked by two security guards in the dock after he walked in shortly before 1pm and was wearing black Nike tracksuit bottoms and a plain black T-shirt.

Brown has been remanded into custody to next appear at Southwark Crown Court on June 13.

The Met Police confirmed the alleged assault took place at the trendy club in Hanover Square on February 19, 2023.

U.S. Tour In Doubt

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The singer's U.S. leg of world tour is now in doubt due to next court date in the UK.

It comes as the two-time Grammy winner is set to kick off his 20-year anniversary tour next month.

The ten-date UK and Irish leg of Brown's tour is scheduled to begin at Co-op Live in Manchester on June 15 and conclude at the same venue on July 3.

He is also due to play at Villa Park in Birmingham, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Hampden Park in Glasgow and the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

There is also set to be a date in Ireland at Rathfarnham. After the final date in Manchester on July 3, he is due to play in Paris on July 5 and Portimao on July 9.

Following a three-week break, the tour is then scheduled to restart in North America with a date in Miami on July 30 before concluding in Memphis on October 18.

But these plans could now be under threat due to the criminal case Brown is facing in Britain.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Brown's tour celebrates his 20th anniversary in the industry.

Adele Kelly, the Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS London North, said on Thursday: "We have authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Chris Brown with one count of grievous bodily harm, contrary to section 18 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861.

"The alleged incident occurred in London on 19 February 2023.

"He will have his first court appearance on Friday 16 May at Manchester Magistrates' Court.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

"It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

