Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Chris Brown

BREAKING: Chris Brown ARRESTED Over Bottle Attack In U.K. — As Rapper Continues Catastrophic Run-Ins With the Law

Photo of Chris Brown
Source: MEGA

Chris Brown allegedly hit a music producer with a tequila bottle.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 15 2025, Published 10:13 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Chris Brown has been arrested over a bottle attack in the United Kingdom.

The Run It! singer was arrested early Thursday morning in Manchester, England, for allegedly hitting a music producer with a tequila bottle at a London club back in 2023, when he was on a worldwide tour, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

The Club 'Attack'

Chris Brown Dog Attack Lawsuit
Source: MEGA

The Run It singer was arrested early Thursday morning in Manchester, England.

Article continues below advertisement

According to The Sun, Brown, 36, was cuffed just after 2am at The Lowry Hotel in Manchester.

Authorities said: "A 36-year-old man was arrested at a hotel in Manchester shortly after 02:00hrs on Thursday, 15 May, on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

"He has been taken into custody, where he remains.

"The arrest relates to an incident at a venue in Hanover Square on 19 February 2023.

"The investigation is being led by detectives from the Central West Area Basic Command Unit."

Article continues below advertisement
chris brown sexual assault allegations abuse wild diddy yacht party
Source: MEGA

According to music producer Abe Diaw, Brown allegedly attacked him at the nightclub Tape.

Article continues below advertisement

According to music producer Abe Diaw, Brown allegedly attacked him at the nightclub Tape, which caused him to be hospitalized and need crutches to walk.

Diaw filed a lawsuit against Brown in October 2023 for $16 million in damages for injuries and losses suffered due to the alleged attack.

The producer claimed Brown "inflicted severe and lasting injuries" on him after "beating him over the head" with a bottle of Don Julio 1942 months prior in February 2023 at the Tape London nightclub.

Brown also allegedly proceeded to "ruthlessly stomp on" Diaw and kick him in the back of the neck, which knocked him unconscious for 30 seconds.

Diaw claimed the "crushing blows" caused him to be hospitalized due to the "lacerations on his head and torn ligaments in his leg."

In the lawsuit, Diaw also accused Brown of taking part in "defamatory conduct by spreading false rumors" about him and his clients after the incident.

He claimed it hurt professional relationships.

Article continues below advertisement

Tour Trouble?

chris brown sexual assault allegations abuse wild diddy yacht party
Source: MEGA

To celebrate his 20-year-long career, Brown was set to perform all over the world.

Article continues below advertisement

To celebrate his 20-year-long career, Brown was set to perform all over the world for his Breezy Bowl XX Tour.

Back in March, the singer made the announcement on Instagram, writing: "CELEBRATING 20 years of CB.

"So excited to be able to share this moment with the world and my amazing fans.

"I CAN'T WAIT TO SEE ALL YALLS BEAUTIFUL FACES.

"IMA TAKE YALL THREW THESE ERAS BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY GIVE YA'LL MY HEART AND SOUL."

Before the latest arrest, the world tour was set to kick off in early June.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
secrets behind to movie murder mayhem music women power

EXCLUSIVE: Murder, Mayhem and Music — Radar Reveals the Sassy Secrets Behind Dolly Parton's Cult '9 to 5' Movie Classic as It Marks 45th Birthday

debbie reynolds secret singin in rain misery pain revealed

EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Legend Debbie Reynolds' Secret 'Singin' in the Rain' Misery and Pain Revealed on 73rd Anniversary of Movie

Article continues below advertisement

History With The Law

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

chris brown rihanna together
Source: MEGA

Over the years, Brown hasn't had the best history with the law and left the world in complete shock for beating Rihanna.

Over the years, Brown hasn't had the best history with the law.

Back in 2009, Brown left the world in complete shock after he beat his then-girlfriend, Rihanna - which he pleaded guilty to felony assault.

In October 2013, Brown was arrested for felony assault and spent 36 hours in jail after he refused to take a picture with a man before subsequently breaking the individual’s nose.

The charge was eventually reduced to simple assault misdemeanor, and the singer was released without bail.

A few years later, in 2017, the singer’s ex, Karrueche Tran, was granted a five-year restraining order against him after he allegedly became aggressive for not returning money and gifts.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.