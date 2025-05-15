BREAKING: Chris Brown ARRESTED Over Bottle Attack In U.K. — As Rapper Continues Catastrophic Run-Ins With the Law

According to The Sun, Brown, 36, was cuffed just after 2am at The Lowry Hotel in Manchester.

Authorities said: "A 36-year-old man was arrested at a hotel in Manchester shortly after 02:00hrs on Thursday, 15 May, on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

"He has been taken into custody, where he remains.

"The arrest relates to an incident at a venue in Hanover Square on 19 February 2023.

"The investigation is being led by detectives from the Central West Area Basic Command Unit."