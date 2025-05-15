BREAKING: Chris Brown ARRESTED Over Bottle Attack In U.K. — As Rapper Continues Catastrophic Run-Ins With the Law
Chris Brown has been arrested over a bottle attack in the United Kingdom.
The Run It! singer was arrested early Thursday morning in Manchester, England, for allegedly hitting a music producer with a tequila bottle at a London club back in 2023, when he was on a worldwide tour, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Club 'Attack'
According to The Sun, Brown, 36, was cuffed just after 2am at The Lowry Hotel in Manchester.
Authorities said: "A 36-year-old man was arrested at a hotel in Manchester shortly after 02:00hrs on Thursday, 15 May, on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.
"He has been taken into custody, where he remains.
"The arrest relates to an incident at a venue in Hanover Square on 19 February 2023.
"The investigation is being led by detectives from the Central West Area Basic Command Unit."
According to music producer Abe Diaw, Brown allegedly attacked him at the nightclub Tape, which caused him to be hospitalized and need crutches to walk.
Diaw filed a lawsuit against Brown in October 2023 for $16 million in damages for injuries and losses suffered due to the alleged attack.
The producer claimed Brown "inflicted severe and lasting injuries" on him after "beating him over the head" with a bottle of Don Julio 1942 months prior in February 2023 at the Tape London nightclub.
Brown also allegedly proceeded to "ruthlessly stomp on" Diaw and kick him in the back of the neck, which knocked him unconscious for 30 seconds.
Diaw claimed the "crushing blows" caused him to be hospitalized due to the "lacerations on his head and torn ligaments in his leg."
In the lawsuit, Diaw also accused Brown of taking part in "defamatory conduct by spreading false rumors" about him and his clients after the incident.
He claimed it hurt professional relationships.
Tour Trouble?
To celebrate his 20-year-long career, Brown was set to perform all over the world for his Breezy Bowl XX Tour.
Back in March, the singer made the announcement on Instagram, writing: "CELEBRATING 20 years of CB.
"So excited to be able to share this moment with the world and my amazing fans.
"I CAN'T WAIT TO SEE ALL YALLS BEAUTIFUL FACES.
"IMA TAKE YALL THREW THESE ERAS BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY GIVE YA'LL MY HEART AND SOUL."
Before the latest arrest, the world tour was set to kick off in early June.
History With The Law
Over the years, Brown hasn't had the best history with the law.
Back in 2009, Brown left the world in complete shock after he beat his then-girlfriend, Rihanna - which he pleaded guilty to felony assault.
In October 2013, Brown was arrested for felony assault and spent 36 hours in jail after he refused to take a picture with a man before subsequently breaking the individual’s nose.
The charge was eventually reduced to simple assault misdemeanor, and the singer was released without bail.
A few years later, in 2017, the singer’s ex, Karrueche Tran, was granted a five-year restraining order against him after he allegedly became aggressive for not returning money and gifts.