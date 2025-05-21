Chris Brown Breaks Silence After Being Freed on $6.7Million Bail In Assault Case Ahead Of World Tour — as Rapper Faces 5 Years Behind Bars For 'Bottle Attack'
Chris Brown will be skipping the slammer after his $6.7 million bail deal.
The rapper was released after a Wednesday hearing, just in time to kick off his U.K. and Ireland tour on June 15 – two days after his London trial begins over an alleged nightclub attack, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 36-year-old was spotted leaving court in the back of his entourage’s white Mercedes minivan, joined by his girlfriend and dressed in a dark brown sweater and black flat cap.
Shortly after, he wrote on his Instagram Stories: "From the cage to the stage!!! Breezy Bowl."
Judge Tony Baumgartner told Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday the singer could be released upon posting $6.7 million bail, which he'd forfeit if he misses his next court appearance or breaks any conditions.
The Run It! hitmaker did not attend the court hearing for his bail.
Brown’s world tour starts in the Netherlands on June 8, and before he was granted bail, he would have stayed in custody until his June 13 court date – forcing him to miss the tour’s first two shows.
His U.K. leg runs from June 15 to July 3.
Brown's Alleged Nightclub Attack
Brown faces charges of causing grievous bodily harm after allegedly throwing a tequila bottle at a Manchester nightclub in 2023, and has not yet entered a plea.
Prosecutors say he struck music producer Abe Diaw multiple times with the bottle and pummeled him with punches and kicks inside London’s Tape nightclub, which was caught on surveillance footage and witnessed by a packed crowd.
Last week, Diaw said Brown "hit me over the head two or three times," leaving his "knee collapsed."
Diaw filed a lawsuit against the singer over the incident in October 2023.
Meanwhile, American rapper HoodyBaby – real name Omolulu Akinlolu – was arrested a day after Brown and is also set to face court on June 20.
The Singer's Abusive History
At 36, Brown has a long history of controversy, facing multiple charges related to alleged violent behavior.
His troubled past includes a 2009 arrest after a heated argument with then-girlfriend Rihanna turned violent, leading to a guilty plea for felony assault.
He was sentenced to five years probation, domestic violence counseling, and community service.
In 2013, Brown violated his probation by punching a man in the nose, resulting in another assault charge.
After being sent to rehab, he broke the facility’s rules and was subsequently sentenced to three months in jail.
More recently, an anonymous woman accused Brown of raping her on a yacht owned by Sean 'Diddy' Combs – who is currently facing sex trafficking and racketeering charges – in the 2024 Warner Bros. documentary Chris Brown: A History of Violence.
Brown denied the claim and filed a defamation lawsuit against Warner Bros, which mysteriously fizzled out when neither side showed up to the hearing.