Chris Brown Breaks Silence After Being Freed on $6.7Million Bail In Assault Case Ahead Of World Tour — as Rapper Faces 5 Years Behind Bars For 'Bottle Attack'

The rapper was released after a Wednesday hearing, just in time to kick off his U.K. and Ireland tour on June 15 – two days after his London trial begins over an alleged nightclub attack, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Chris Brown will be skipping the slammer after his $6.7 million bail deal.

Brown faces grievous bodily harm charges for allegedly throwing a tequila bottle in a 2023 nightclub incident and hasn’t pleaded yet.

The 36-year-old was spotted leaving court in the back of his entourage’s white Mercedes minivan, joined by his girlfriend and dressed in a dark brown sweater and black flat cap.

Shortly after, he wrote on his Instagram Stories: "From the cage to the stage!!! Breezy Bowl."

Judge Tony Baumgartner told Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday the singer could be released upon posting $6.7 million bail, which he'd forfeit if he misses his next court appearance or breaks any conditions.

The Run It! hitmaker did not attend the court hearing for his bail.

Brown’s world tour starts in the Netherlands on June 8, and before he was granted bail, he would have stayed in custody until his June 13 court date – forcing him to miss the tour’s first two shows.

His U.K. leg runs from June 15 to July 3.