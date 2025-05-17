Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Chris Brown

Second Man Charged Over Chris Brown's 'Bottle Attack' at Nightclub as Scandal-Dogged Rapper Faces 5 Years Behind Bars and $50M Tour Chaos

Photo of Chris Brown
Source: MEGA

A second man was arrested in connection to Chris Brown's alleged assault.

Profile Image

May 17 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Cops have charged a second man in connection with the messy Chris Brown alleged bottle attack at a London nightclub.

The 36-year-old artist was charged with grievous bodily harm with intent after being detained at a posh 5-star hotel earlier this week, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

second man charged chris brown bottle attack nightclub scandal
Source: MEGA

Chris Brown was arrested on Thursday, May 15.

On Thursday, May 15, Brown was taken into custody at The Lowry Hotel in Manchester.

The incident in question dates back to February 19, 2023, when Brown allegedly assaulted music producer Abe Diaw at Tape nightclub, located in the heart of London's Mayfair.

U.S. national Omololu Akinlolu, 38, has also been implicated and is scheduled to face the music at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police stated: "The charge relates to an assault, which reportedly took place at a venue in Hanover Square in London, on Sunday, 19 February 2023. A man has already appeared in court in connection with the same matter."

Article continues below advertisement

second man charged chris brown bottle attack nightclub scandal
Source: MEGA

The singer was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm to music producer Abe Diaw.

Diaw filed a lawsuit against Brown in October 2023 for $16 million in damages for injuries and losses suffered due to the alleged attack.

The producer claimed Brown "inflicted severe and lasting injuries" on him after "beating him over the head" with a bottle of Don Julio 1942 months prior, in February 2023, at the Tape London nightclub.

Brown also allegedly proceeded to "ruthlessly stomp on" Diaw and kick him in the back of the neck, which knocked him unconscious for 30 seconds.

Diaw claimed the "crushing blows" caused him to be hospitalized due to the "lacerations on his head and torn ligaments in his leg."

Article continues below advertisement

second man charged chris brown bottle attack nightclub scandal
Source: MEGA

The R&B artist allegedly beat a music producer with a bottle of tequila in 2023.

Legal expert Jane Smith reflected on the public's reaction to the unfolding situation and said: "This is a shocking turn of events for Chris Brown, especially as he prepares for his anniversary tour.

"High-profile cases like this can have significant impacts not only on the careers of those involved but also on their personal lives."

The prosecution, represented by Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS London North, Adele Kelly, underscored the seriousness of the charges.

She noted: "We have authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Chris Brown with one count of grievous bodily harm, contrary to section 18 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

"It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Composite photo of Alex Fine, Cassie Ventura and Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Cassie Ventura's Husband Alex Fine Breaks Silence to Reveal How he Really Feels About Wife Testifying at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Sex Trafficking Trial

Photo of Vince Neil and Rain Hannah

Mötley Crüe Star Vince Neil, 64, 'Splits With Make-Up Artist Girlfriend of 15 Years' After Being Hit With Cheating Claims

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

second man charged chris brown bottle attack nightclub scandal
Source: MEGA

Chris Brown pleaded guilty to assaulting Rihanna in 2009.

As if the charges weren’t enough, the two-time Grammy winner is supposed to kick off his 20th anniversary tour next month.

The highly anticipated shows will span across the UK, starting with two nights at the Co-Op Live stadium in Manchester, before hitting cities like Cardiff, London, Birmingham, and Glasgow in June.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.