Second Man Charged Over Chris Brown's 'Bottle Attack' at Nightclub as Scandal-Dogged Rapper Faces 5 Years Behind Bars and $50M Tour Chaos
Cops have charged a second man in connection with the messy Chris Brown alleged bottle attack at a London nightclub.
The 36-year-old artist was charged with grievous bodily harm with intent after being detained at a posh 5-star hotel earlier this week, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Thursday, May 15, Brown was taken into custody at The Lowry Hotel in Manchester.
The incident in question dates back to February 19, 2023, when Brown allegedly assaulted music producer Abe Diaw at Tape nightclub, located in the heart of London's Mayfair.
U.S. national Omololu Akinlolu, 38, has also been implicated and is scheduled to face the music at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police stated: "The charge relates to an assault, which reportedly took place at a venue in Hanover Square in London, on Sunday, 19 February 2023. A man has already appeared in court in connection with the same matter."
Diaw filed a lawsuit against Brown in October 2023 for $16 million in damages for injuries and losses suffered due to the alleged attack.
The producer claimed Brown "inflicted severe and lasting injuries" on him after "beating him over the head" with a bottle of Don Julio 1942 months prior, in February 2023, at the Tape London nightclub.
Brown also allegedly proceeded to "ruthlessly stomp on" Diaw and kick him in the back of the neck, which knocked him unconscious for 30 seconds.
Diaw claimed the "crushing blows" caused him to be hospitalized due to the "lacerations on his head and torn ligaments in his leg."
Legal expert Jane Smith reflected on the public's reaction to the unfolding situation and said: "This is a shocking turn of events for Chris Brown, especially as he prepares for his anniversary tour.
"High-profile cases like this can have significant impacts not only on the careers of those involved but also on their personal lives."
The prosecution, represented by Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS London North, Adele Kelly, underscored the seriousness of the charges.
She noted: "We have authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Chris Brown with one count of grievous bodily harm, contrary to section 18 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861.
"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.
"It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."
As if the charges weren’t enough, the two-time Grammy winner is supposed to kick off his 20th anniversary tour next month.
The highly anticipated shows will span across the UK, starting with two nights at the Co-Op Live stadium in Manchester, before hitting cities like Cardiff, London, Birmingham, and Glasgow in June.