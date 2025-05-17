Second Man Charged Over Chris Brown's 'Bottle Attack' at Nightclub as Scandal-Dogged Rapper Faces 5 Years Behind Bars and $50M Tour Chaos

Legal expert Jane Smith reflected on the public's reaction to the unfolding situation and said: "This is a shocking turn of events for Chris Brown, especially as he prepares for his anniversary tour.

"High-profile cases like this can have significant impacts not only on the careers of those involved but also on their personal lives."

The prosecution, represented by Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS London North, Adele Kelly, underscored the seriousness of the charges.

She noted: "We have authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Chris Brown with one count of grievous bodily harm, contrary to section 18 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

"It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."