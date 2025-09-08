EXCLUSIVE: Amy Schumer's Health Crisis – Doctors Warn Comic May Be 'Crippled for Life' After Undergoing Spinal Surgery Due to Painful Accident

The joke-cracking mom of one posted a picture of her using a walker and revealed: "Since my surfing injury back in the day, my L5 has been killing me."

Doctors told RadarOnline.com the precarious op involves removing a portion of a spinal disc to relieve pressure on the surrounding nerves.

Shockingly, the I Feel Pretty star aggravated the injury when she fell off a horse just days before the surgery, potentially causing even more crippling damage to her spine.

Dr. Gabe Mirkin, a Florida longevity expert, warned the sensitive surgery demands "a very high level of experience from the surgeon and could easily go terribly wrong."