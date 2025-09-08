EXCLUSIVE: Amy Schumer's Health Crisis – Doctors Warn Comic May Be 'Crippled for Life' After Undergoing Spinal Surgery Due to Painful Accident
Controversial comic Amy Schumer may be crippled for life following delicate spinal surgery to escape the decades-long anguish she's suffered since a horrific surfing accident from her youth, medical experts warn.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 44-year-old Trainwreck star recently revealed she had a laminectomy in hopes of healing an agonizing back injury that has left her in pain since high school.
Amy's Pain
The joke-cracking mom of one posted a picture of her using a walker and revealed: "Since my surfing injury back in the day, my L5 has been killing me."
Doctors told RadarOnline.com the precarious op involves removing a portion of a spinal disc to relieve pressure on the surrounding nerves.
Shockingly, the I Feel Pretty star aggravated the injury when she fell off a horse just days before the surgery, potentially causing even more crippling damage to her spine.
Dr. Gabe Mirkin, a Florida longevity expert, warned the sensitive surgery demands "a very high level of experience from the surgeon and could easily go terribly wrong."
Schumer could develop scar tissue from the operation that prevents healing, or the "bones may slip, or move, as a result of the surgery," warned Mirkin, who has not treated the star. She could "actually wind up with more compression and pain than she started with."
Medical experts said if she takes a turn for the worse after the surgery, it may threaten her ability to perform or even walk without pain.
In the late 1990s, Schumer was alone in the water during the winter when she accidentally impaled her leg on her surfboard's fin.
After miraculously making it ashore, a stranger helped yank it free.
Amy Thought She Was Going To Die
"Fat and blood" gushed from the wound as she kept telling herself, "I can't believe I'm going to die like this," she recalled.
"Then I'm like, 'Oh, I'm not going to die – but I'm going to lose my leg.'"
She was left with a bad scar after 41 stitches and terrible pain that has continued for decades.
Said a Hollywood insider: "It would be a tragedy if she had to continue to suffer even after attempting to have the problem fixed with surgery.
"The real fear is that it doesn't offer her relief – or that it gets worse! We're all just hoping that she makes a swift recovery from all these calamities."