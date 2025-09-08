EXCLUSIVE: Beatles Biopic Buzzkill! How Paul McCartney is Already Causing Problems as Actor Paul Mescal Preps to Portray Him in Upcoming Film

Paul McCartney is the subject of one of Sam Mendes' four Beatles biopictures about each of the legendary Fab Four, but he's keeping Paul Mescal – the actor portraying him – at arm's length, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Paul (Mescal) is embarking on a 10-month crash course into becoming McCartney ahead of filming," said the source.

"What's awkward is how little face time Paul is getting with McCartney, who has his own crammed schedule and a massive business to run."

In other words, instead of getting a little "Help!" from McCartney, 83, Paul, 29, is being told to "Let it Be" in preparing for the films, the first one scheduled to hit theaters in April 2028.