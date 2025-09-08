EXCLUSIVE: Beatles Biopic Buzzkill! How Paul McCartney is Already Causing Problems as Actor Paul Mescal Preps to Portray Him in Upcoming Film
Paul McCartney is the subject of one of Sam Mendes' four Beatles biopictures about each of the legendary Fab Four, but he's keeping Paul Mescal – the actor portraying him – at arm's length, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Production Starting Up
"Paul (Mescal) is embarking on a 10-month crash course into becoming McCartney ahead of filming," said the source.
"What's awkward is how little face time Paul is getting with McCartney, who has his own crammed schedule and a massive business to run."
In other words, instead of getting a little "Help!" from McCartney, 83, Paul, 29, is being told to "Let it Be" in preparing for the films, the first one scheduled to hit theaters in April 2028.
So Mescal has been immersing himself in hundreds of hours of archival footage and interviews in order to learn McCartney's mannerisms and speech patterns.
Mescal has to peel off the muscle he built for his Gladiator II role and pack on a few pounds.
"It's a bit of a buzzkill that he isn't able to extensively shadow Sir Paul himself as part of his research," the source said.
"But then again, he is playing the young Paul and not the old Paul."