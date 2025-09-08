Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > The Beatles
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Beatles Biopic Buzzkill! How Paul McCartney is Already Causing Problems as Actor Paul Mescal Preps to Portray Him in Upcoming Film

photo of Paul McCartney
Source: MEGA

Paul McCartney is already causing problems as Paul Mescal prepares to portray him in the upcoming Beatles biopic.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 8 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Paul McCartney is the subject of one of Sam Mendes' four Beatles biopictures about each of the legendary Fab Four, but he's keeping Paul Mescal – the actor portraying him – at arm's length, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Production Starting Up

Article continues below advertisement
Sam Mendes is directing four Beatles biopics, including Paul McCartney's story.
Source: MEGA

Sam Mendes is directing four Beatles biopics, including Paul McCartney's story.

Article continues below advertisement

"Paul (Mescal) is embarking on a 10-month crash course into becoming McCartney ahead of filming," said the source.

"What's awkward is how little face time Paul is getting with McCartney, who has his own crammed schedule and a massive business to run."

In other words, instead of getting a little "Help!" from McCartney, 83, Paul, 29, is being told to "Let it Be" in preparing for the films, the first one scheduled to hit theaters in April 2028.

Article continues below advertisement
Paul Mescal studies archival footage to capture McCartney's mannerisms for the biopic.
Source: MEGA

Paul Mescal is reviewing archival footage to capture McCartney's mannerisms for the biopic.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
photo of Eminem

EXCLUSIVE: Eminem's Overdose Horror — Radar Reveals How the Rapper's 'Prescription Drug Addiction' Landed Him in the Hospital Following a Near-Death Experience

photo of britney spears and kevin federline

EXCLUSIVE: Britney's Tell-all Nightmare! Spears' Panicking Over Ex-husband Kevin Federline's Upcoming Tome as Singer Fears He's Going to 'Humiliate' Her

So Mescal has been immersing himself in hundreds of hours of archival footage and interviews in order to learn McCartney's mannerisms and speech patterns.

Mescal has to peel off the muscle he built for his Gladiator II role and pack on a few pounds.

"It's a bit of a buzzkill that he isn't able to extensively shadow Sir Paul himself as part of his research," the source said.

"But then again, he is playing the young Paul and not the old Paul."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.