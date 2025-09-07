Prince Harry's Ultimatum: The Key Moves Needed to Rekindle Relationship With 'Dying' Father King Charles as Family Rift Deepens

Royal expert Katie Nicholl weighed in, suggesting that the late Queen would be disheartened by Harry's public fall from grace. She said: "I'm sure she would be deeply saddened and disappointed by how things have played out with the Duke of Sussex. But I think nothing would really surprise her when it comes to Harry and Meghan (Markle) because she saw so much herself."

With Harry set to land in London for the WellChild Awards, it marks a crucial moment for potential family reconciliation. Despite previous attempts resulting in more heartache than healing, sources reveal a recent meeting between aides of the King and Duke, which may be paving the way for a long-awaited father-son heart-to-heart since the monarch revealed his cancer diagnosis back in February.

Royal author Phil Dampier believes the Queen's thoughts on Harry's recent controversies would align with her history of disappointment. "I think she was very upset and exasperated by his antics even while she was alive," he shared. "If he'd said, 'I just don't want to be a royal...,' I think most people would have accepted it. But to then go and criticize the royals for the way he'd been treated... I think she was horrified."