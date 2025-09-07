Your tip
Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks Snubbed: West Point Gala Canceled as Donald Trump Revives Department of War

Composite photo of Tom Hanks and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

A West Point alumni event honoring Tom Hanks was scrapped.

Profile Image

Sept. 7 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

The West Point alumni event meant to honor Tom Hanks has been abruptly canceled — and it all coincides with President Donald Trump’s explosive decision to revert the Department of Defense back to its historic name, the Department of War, RadarOnline.com can report.

This dramatic announcement came on a day that saw Trump lambasting what he calls the "politically correct or wokey" approach of the Pentagon, arguing that it was time for the U.S. to stop losing wars.

According to Trump, the name change is imperative to refocus America's military ethos.

tom hanks snubbed west point gala canceled donald trump
Source: MEGA

Tom Hanks would have gotten was the Sylvanus Thayer Award.

The West Point Association of Graduates declared that the awards ceremony originally scheduled for September 25, where Hanks was to receive the prestigious Sylvanus Thayer Award, has been scrapped.

Hanks, although a passionate advocate for veterans, has never served in the military himself.

Retired Army Col. Mark Bieger, the organization’s president and CEO, expressed in an email to members: "This decision allows the Academy to continue its focus on its core mission of preparing cadets to lead, fight, and win as officers in the world’s most lethal force, the United States Army."

Hanks’ cancellation comes just as he faced backlash online for a recent portrayal of a Trump supporter in a negative light on Saturday Night Live, which many say may have contributed to the decision to deep-six the tribute.

tom hanks snubbed west point gala canceled donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump officially changed the name of the Department of Defense back to the Department of War.

As Trump signed his 200th executive order rebranding the Pentagon, flanked by newly minted War Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Dan 'Razin' Caine, he explained: "It has to do with winning. We should have won every war. We could have won every war. But we really chose to be very politically correct or wokey and we just fight forever."

The President continued, "We just fight to sort of tie… We never wanted to win wars," reaffirming that this policy shift was necessary and long overdue.

This significant change in nomenclature is no small matter; it harks back to history, as the original War Department name lasted from 1789 until 1947 when President Harry S. Truman made the switch post-World War II after merging various military departments.

tom hanks snubbed west point gala canceled donald trump
Source: MEGA

Tom Hanks portrayed a Trump supporter as a dimwitted racist on 'Saturday Night Live'.

As Trump made headlines, the Department's social media accounts reflected the shocking name change by branding themselves both the Department of War and Defense, creating confusion on platforms like X.

When questioned about the apparent contradiction of seeking a Nobel Peace Prize while promoting ‘war,’ Trump replied, “Well, I think I’ve gotten peace because of the fact that we’re strong.”

tom hanks snubbed west point gala canceled donald trump
Source: MEGA

Trump ran in 2024 on erasing 'wokeness' in the military.

Not stopping there, the 2024 campaign tagline will be a call to arms against "wokeness" in the military.

Trump had previously vetoed a defense spending bill aimed at renaming U.S. military bases named after Confederate generals, and he’s already begun to reverse some of these changes.

