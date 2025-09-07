Tom Hanks Snubbed: West Point Gala Canceled as Donald Trump Revives Department of War

The West Point alumni event meant to honor Tom Hanks has been abruptly canceled — and it all coincides with President Donald Trump’s explosive decision to revert the Department of Defense back to its historic name, the Department of War, RadarOnline.com can report.

This dramatic announcement came on a day that saw Trump lambasting what he calls the "politically correct or wokey" approach of the Pentagon, arguing that it was time for the U.S. to stop losing wars.

According to Trump, the name change is imperative to refocus America's military ethos.