I Was a Top Advisor to Pete Hegseth. He's More Focused on Photo Ops Than Leadership, According to Defense Secretary's One-Time Ally

Colin Carroll, freshly fired as chief of staff to the deputy defense secretary, dropped bombshells on the Megyn Kelly podcast – claiming Hegseth was obsessed with hunting down leaks, wasting half his time on witch hunts instead of handling real defense business.

Carroll, who was let go during a leak investigation, explained: "He was very focused on the leaks, and I think it kind of consumed the team a little bit.

"If you look at a pie chart of the secretary's day, at this point, 50 percent of it is probably a leak investigation."