GOP House Rep. Rich McCormick Files for Divorce From Wife After Alleged Affair With House Rep. Beth Van Duyne
GOP House Rep. Rich McCormick filed for divorce from his wife this month amid rumors of an alleged affair with fellow GOP House Rep. Beth Van Duyne, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a bombshell development to come after McCormick and Van Duyne were first rumored to be romantically linked back in January, the Georgia congressman filed for divorce from his wife of 12 years in Gwinnett County.
The divorce filing, which was dated May 3, reportedly included a mutual restraining order – a standard procedure in central Georgia divorce cases.
McCormick's spokesperson confirmed the separation between the congressman and his wife, Dr. Debra Miller. McCormick’s rep also stated that the pair had been separated for a significant amount of time.
The spokesperson also emphasized McCormick's intention to keep his personal life private.
“Congressman McCormick and Dr. Miller have been separated for quite some time,” the congressman’s spokesperson said. “He has kept that private and will continue to keep his personal life out of the media spotlight.”
Rumors of McCormick and Van Duyne's alleged relationship have circulated since January, according to the New York Post.
Political sources claimed that the pair had been romantically involved for over a year, and other GOP insiders claimed that they witnessed McCormick and Van Duyne together in intimate settings.
One witness reported seeing the alleged couple “holding hands” and engaging in affectionate gestures.
McCormick's spokesperson dismissed the rumors as "old news” and chose not to confirm or deny the rumors. Van Duyne's office also did not respond to inquiries regarding the matter.
According to the Post, the suspected couple were also allegedly observed displaying affectionate behavior in public – including during official congressional events.
“I’m sure that he will not be forthcoming,” McCormick’s estranged wife said after the congressman filed for divorce earlier this month. “You should ask Rich and his colleague.”
Meanwhile, the controversy surrounding McCormick's personal life also extended beyond his rumored relationship with Van Duyne.
GOP House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, also of Georgia, previously accused McCormick of getting “physically aggressive” with her during a dispute over censure resolutions last year.
Greene alleged that McCormick “grabbed her shoulders and shook her” – a claim that McCormick later explained as an attempt to “encourage” her after a procedural disagreement.
McCormick also asserted that he promptly apologized to Greene following the incident.
“I understand why there would be a lot of raw emotions following the censure vote given that her censure was tabled and mine passed,” the GOP congressman explained at the time.
“My intention was to encourage Rep. Greene by making a friendly gesture,” he added.