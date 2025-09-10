Selena Gomez Asks Top A-Lister to Be Ring-Bearer at Her Wedding as She Beams 'I'm So Excited' — Despite Claims 'Lazy' Fiancé Benny Blanco Has Avoided Any Planning
Selena Gomez has asked a top A-list star to be her ring-beater at her upcoming nuptials.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress, 33, will not be giving the honor to members of her girl squad, including Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid.
Ring-Bearer Of The Bride
Instead, the Hollywood giant picked by the Spring Breakers star is none other than veteran funnyman Steve Martin.
Gomez let out her big secret while appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon alongside her Only Murders In The Building co-star, who gave her fiancé Benny Blanco a ringing endorsement – even though he hasn't gotten to grips with his name yet.
Martin, 75, said: "We are all so excited because we love this lady and we love her fiancé Bad Bunny," setting up Gomez to sharply correct him, "Benny Blanco!"
'I'm Very Lucky'
Although Gomez has kept most details about her wedding private, she did giddily tell Fallon: "It's wonderful. I'm very lucky. It's going well and I’m so excited."
Attending the muptials alongside her co-stars will be Paris Hilton, after her invite was confirmed by her sister Nicky.
The Hiltons were on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards when the admission slipped out of Nicky's mouth during an Access Hollywood interview.
They were being shown pictures of celebrity couples and asked whose weddings they would want to attend, and when Gomez and Blanco's photo came up, Nicky asked Paris: "Aren't you attending that one?"
'Lazy' Accusations
Paris then reluctantly confirmed that she will be at Gomez's nuptials, while reproving her sister for spilling the information in public.
RadarOnline.com recently revealed Gomez's wedding plans have been far from plain sailing, and her pals blame Blanco.
Indeed, her inner circle blasted the music producer for being "lazy" because the Emilia Pérez star, 33, has been left to organize their nuptials by herself.
According to new claims, Blanco, 37, has told his bride-to-be "that this is her wedding first, and their wedding second."
And insiders say Blanco is "ecstatic that at the end of that day she will be his bride."
But while he is "forever grateful" that Gomez is marrying him, "he has told her that he wants her to make most of the decisions."
This meant the planning process "wasn't smooth sailing at first," in part because of the couple's shared tendency to procrastinate.
But with Blanco in particular, some friends, many of whom attended her bachelorette party in Mexico last month, have accused him of being a "bit lazy."
The insider told the Daily Mail that it might seem "nice gesture" that Gomez can "do whatever she wants for the wedding," but it has led to some strife as the People You Know hitmaker "feels (Blanco) could step up and make some decisions."