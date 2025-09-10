Selena Gomez Asks Top A-Lister to Be Ring-Bearer at Her Wedding as She Beams 'I'm So Excited' — Despite Claims 'Lazy' Fiancé Benny Blanco Has Avoided Any Planning

Instead, the Hollywood giant picked by the Spring Breakers star is none other than veteran funnyman Steve Martin.

Gomez let out her big secret while appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon alongside her Only Murders In The Building co-star, who gave her fiancé Benny Blanco a ringing endorsement – even though he hasn't gotten to grips with his name yet.

Martin, 75, said: "We are all so excited because we love this lady and we love her fiancé Bad Bunny," setting up Gomez to sharply correct him, "Benny Blanco!"