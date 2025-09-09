EXCLUSIVE: Trump's Alleged Birthday Note to Epstein Reveals 'Aggressive Man Who Wishes to Be Noticed,' Handwriting Expert Claims...as Prez Denies Drawing Naked Sketch
Donald Trump's alleged birthday note to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein reveals a man who is dying to be noticed, according to a handwriting expert, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The controversial president has already responded to the note, which included a sketch of a naked lady for Epstein's 50th birthday.
Trump Wants Nothing To Do With The Epstein Note
"I don’t comment on something that's a dead issue," Trump told NBC News in a phone call on Tuesday, September 9. "I gave all comments to the staff. It's a dead issue."
A day earlier, Rep. Robert Garcia took to X to post the alleged note, which ended with a signature labeled as "Donald," written in a way to look like pubic hair on a woman.
The alleged message to Epstein is written as a conversation between Trump and the sex offender, with the politician telling Epstein, "they have certain things in common."
"A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday – and may every day be another wonderful secret," the letter concludes.
The Handwriting Expert's Findings
Despite Trump claiming he was not the author behind the note and sketch, handwriting expert Ruth Myers analyzed the letter, and told RadarOnline.com can reveal the person responsible is all about being the center of attention.
Myers told us: "The letters are unreadable, a series of high angular upstrokes compressed closely. The large signature signifies a personality who wishes to be noticed, an observer of life, with a short attention span – easily bored."
She continued: "The high inverted 'v' shape characters reflect aggression and are highly competitive in his aim to succeed and be the best. The heavy writing exhibits strong emotional energy, an individual who enjoys the sensory impressions and a personality more powerful than average... the compressed letters, careful not to overspend."
In July, the Wall Street Journal first reported on the alleged note; however, an image of the note was not published at the time. Despite this, Trump was quick to respond to the accusations.
'I Don't Draw!'
“I never wrote a picture in my life. I don't draw pictures of women," the 79-year-old said. "It's not my language. It's not my words."
The former reality star would then take it to Truth Social to rage again: "The Wall Street Journal printed a FAKE letter, supposedly to Epstein. These are not my words, not the way I talk.
"Also, I don’t draw pictures. I told Rupert Murdoch it was a Scam, that he shouldn’t print this Fake Story. But he did, and now I'm going to sue his a-- off, and that of his third-rate newspaper..."
Just 24 hours after the story dropped, Trump filed the lawsuit in federal court in Florida, accusing the journal, which is owned by Murdoch, of making up the story.
While Trump, who once called Epstein a "terrific guy," claimed he does not draw pictures, several of his drawings have been auctioned off for charity. A sketch of the Manhattan skyline, drawn by him in 2005 and featuring Trump Tower, sold for $29,184 at a Julien’s Auctions event in 2017.
A similar sketch from 1995 of the Empire State Building also took in $16,000 at a separate charity auction.
However, with the sketch now released, plenty of Trump loyalists have come to his defense, including his forgotten son, Eric Trump.
"I can tell you my father does not sketch out cartoon drawings," Eric raged during an interview on NewsMax. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also defended her leader, claiming: "This entire 'Birthday Card' story is false. As I have said all along, it's very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it..."
"President Trump's legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation," she added.