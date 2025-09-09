Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Donald Trump
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Trump's Alleged Birthday Note to Epstein Reveals 'Aggressive Man Who Wishes to Be Noticed,' Handwriting Expert Claims...as Prez Denies Drawing Naked Sketch

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump wants nothing to do with the Epstein note.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 9 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Donald Trump's alleged birthday note to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein reveals a man who is dying to be noticed, according to a handwriting expert, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The controversial president has already responded to the note, which included a sketch of a naked lady for Epstein's 50th birthday.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Wants Nothing To Do With The Epstein Note

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Trump responded to claims he's behind the Epstein note, declaring it's a 'dead issue.'

"I don’t comment on something that's a dead issue," Trump told NBC News in a phone call on Tuesday, September 9. "I gave all comments to the staff. It's a dead issue."

A day earlier, Rep. Robert Garcia took to X to post the alleged note, which ended with a signature labeled as "Donald," written in a way to look like pubic hair on a woman.

The alleged message to Epstein is written as a conversation between Trump and the sex offender, with the politician telling Epstein, "they have certain things in common."

"A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday – and may every day be another wonderful secret," the letter concludes.

Article continues below advertisement

The Handwriting Expert's Findings

Photo of note
Source: @RobertGarcia/X

According to a handwriting expert, the note reveals a person 'who wishes to be noticed.'

Despite Trump claiming he was not the author behind the note and sketch, handwriting expert Ruth Myers analyzed the letter, and told RadarOnline.com can reveal the person responsible is all about being the center of attention.

Myers told us: "The letters are unreadable, a series of high angular upstrokes compressed closely. The large signature signifies a personality who wishes to be noticed, an observer of life, with a short attention span – easily bored."

She continued: "The high inverted 'v' shape characters reflect aggression and are highly competitive in his aim to succeed and be the best. The heavy writing exhibits strong emotional energy, an individual who enjoys the sensory impressions and a personality more powerful than average... the compressed letters, careful not to overspend."

In July, the Wall Street Journal first reported on the alleged note; however, an image of the note was not published at the time. Despite this, Trump was quick to respond to the accusations.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Don't Draw!'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

In his defense, Trump claimed he doesn't draw, despite several of his sketches selling in auctions.

“I never wrote a picture in my life. I don't draw pictures of women," the 79-year-old said. "It's not my language. It's not my words."

The former reality star would then take it to Truth Social to rage again: "The Wall Street Journal printed a FAKE letter, supposedly to Epstein. These are not my words, not the way I talk.

"Also, I don’t draw pictures. I told Rupert Murdoch it was a Scam, that he shouldn’t print this Fake Story. But he did, and now I'm going to sue his a-- off, and that of his third-rate newspaper..."

Just 24 hours after the story dropped, Trump filed the lawsuit in federal court in Florida, accusing the journal, which is owned by Murdoch, of making up the story.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
jimmy hoffa

EXCLUSIVE: Man Who Claims He Eyewitnessed Jimmy Hoffa's Brutal Mob Murder 'Fearing For His Life' After Finally Blowing the Whistle

Photo of Charlie Sheen

EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Sheen's Plastic Surgery Confession — Hollywood Wild Man Admits He Got Liposuction After Being Called 'Fat' by a Prostitute Following Sexual Encounter

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Donald Trump, Eric Trump
Source: MEGA

Some are in the president's corner, including his son, Eric, who offered up a weak defense.

While Trump, who once called Epstein a "terrific guy," claimed he does not draw pictures, several of his drawings have been auctioned off for charity. A sketch of the Manhattan skyline, drawn by him in 2005 and featuring Trump Tower, sold for $29,184 at a Julien’s Auctions event in 2017.

A similar sketch from 1995 of the Empire State Building also took in $16,000 at a separate charity auction.

However, with the sketch now released, plenty of Trump loyalists have come to his defense, including his forgotten son, Eric Trump.

"I can tell you my father does not sketch out cartoon drawings," Eric raged during an interview on NewsMax. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also defended her leader, claiming: "This entire 'Birthday Card' story is false. As I have said all along, it's very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it..."

"President Trump's legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation," she added.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.