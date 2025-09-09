Prince Harry and King Charles' Peace Talks Plans Revealed — Including Location, Time... and Who is Set To Attend the Meeting Over Years-Long Family Rift
If Britain's Prince Harry is genuine about wanting to reconcile with his cancer-stricken father, King Charles, now may be the best time as any, RadarOnline.com can report.
Harry, 40, has flown home to London to attend the WellChild awards this week, which honor the charity for seriously ill children in the U.K.
Perfect Timing
This week also marks the third anniversary of the passing of Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. With Charles, 76, now back home after his summer vacation in Scotland, the timing could be perfect for the two to reconnect for the first time in nearly two years.
"Charles has always been the most open to reconciling with Harry out of all the royals," one palace insider told New Idea. "Even after the worst of Harry and the Duchess of Sussex's barbs, Charles never fully closed the door on him."
The king hasn't seen his 40-year-old son in person since February 2024, after his cancer was disclosed, and sources say offers for a reunion have been on the table for months.
The most likely plan would be for a meeting either at Buckingham Palace or Charles' London Home, Clarence House.
The insider explained: "Aids would allow an hour, and it would just be between father and son to avoid any escalations."
Where is William?
However, one person apparently not sold on the family reunion is Harry's estranged brother, William.
"Prince William’s long been known to have a stubborn streak," the insider confessed. "The ball is in Charles' court. He may choose to forgive Harry if he believes his son wants to reconcile, but he’ll still have his work cut out to convince William it’s a good idea."
Harry remains estranged from his brother, William, and his wife, Kate Middleton. The last time the three were in the same place was for Charles' coronation in May 2023, although Harry was seated several rows back and had no interaction with the couple.
"One of the most sensitive sticking points is whether Harry should meet with William and Kate. Harry has always felt Kate was a bridge between him and William. If he can get her on side and win her over, he feels the rest will follow," said one source.
Ready for Reconciliation
Harry told the BBC in May that he would "love a reconciliation" with his family, adding, "there's no point continuing to fight any more, life is precious."
However, the duke failed to acknowledge that his actions had played a significant role in his estrangement from the other royals, including Harry and Markle's 2022 blistering tell-all Netflix docuseries and his 2023 memoir, Spare, in which he lobbed plenty of fury at his royal relatives.
"He knows this could be the last real chance to sort things out, that’s why he’s so determined. But with Meghan’s attendance hanging in the balance, and the Palace dragging its heels, there’s every chance it could all collapse. And that would devastate him."