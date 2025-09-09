Prince Harry and King Charles' Peace Talks Plans Revealed — Including Location, Time... and Who is Set To Attend the Meeting Over Years-Long Family Rift

This week also marks the third anniversary of the passing of Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. With Charles, 76, now back home after his summer vacation in Scotland, the timing could be perfect for the two to reconnect for the first time in nearly two years.

"Charles has always been the most open to reconciling with Harry out of all the royals," one palace insider told New Idea. "Even after the worst of Harry and the Duchess of Sussex's barbs, Charles never fully closed the door on him."

The king hasn't seen his 40-year-old son in person since February 2024, after his cancer was disclosed, and sources say offers for a reunion have been on the table for months.

The most likely plan would be for a meeting either at Buckingham Palace or Charles' London Home, Clarence House.

The insider explained: "Aids would allow an hour, and it would just be between father and son to avoid any escalations."