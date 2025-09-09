Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Hugh Grant

Inside Hugh Grant's Shocking 1995 Arrest 30 Years Later as Rom-Com Star Celebrates 65th Birthday

Photo of Hugh Grant
Source: MEGA

Hugh Grant was arrested for 'lewd conduct' with a sex worker in 1995.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 9 2025, Published 2:10 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Hugh Grant fans may be surprised to learn the charming rom-com star was once busted with a sex worker for "lewd conduct" in a public place, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As the Notting Hill star celebrates his 65th birthday on September 9, we look back at his infamous arrest with sex worker Divine Brown that rocked Hollywood 30 years ago.

Article continues below advertisement

Grant Met Divine Brown in Los Angeles

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Hugh Grant
Source: MEGA

Grant paid a sex worker $60 to perform oral sex on him.

Fresh off the success of his hit film Four Weddings and a Funeral, the British actor's world came crashing down in what he later described as a moment of "insanity."

It was 1995, and Grant was in Los Angeles to promote his new flick, Nine Months, when he decided to cruise down the Sunset Strip, where he met Brown. Grant paid Brown $60 in exchange for performing oral sex on him in his car.

The pair was soon caught in the act by Los Angeles Police Department officers.

Article continues below advertisement

Grant and Brown Arrested For 'Lewd Conduct'

Photo of Hugh Grant and Divine Brown
Source: MEGA

The pair were arrested for 'lewd conduct' in a public place.

The pair was arrested and booked on lewd conduct charges. Grant looked embarrassed and annoyed in his mugshot, wearing a striped polo, slumped over in his chair.

After both were released, Grant released a statement expressing his regret and shame over the incident.

He said: "Last night I did something completely insane. I have hurt people I love and embarrassed people I work with. For both things, I am more sorry than I can ever possibly say."

At the time of his arrest, Grant had been in a serious, long-term relationship with model Elizabeth Hurley.

Article continues below advertisement

Grant Got A Slap On The Wrist

Photo of Hugh Grant
Source: MEGA

Grant called his actions with Brown 'completely insane.'

Grant ended up entering a plea of no contest to his charges.

He avoided jail time and was ordered to pay a fine of $1180 and attend AIDS education classes in addition to two years of probation.

Surprisingly, Grant and Hurley weathered the scandal together, though the pair ended up calling it quits five years later in 2000 after 13 years of dating.

The actor confessed at the time: "I've done an abominable thing, and she's [Hurley] been amazing about it, and contrary to what I read in the paper today, she's been very supportive, and we're going to try to work it out."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Charlie Sheen

Charlie Sheen, 60, Reveals He's Been Celibate for Nearly a Decade After Admitting He Bedded 5,000 Women and Even Men in Crack-Fueled Romps

Photo of Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively

'Angry' Ryan Reynolds 'Flipped a Switch' After Wife Blake Lively's Legal Drama Erupted... as Backlash Over 'Rude' Behavior Towards Child Reporter Ramps Up — 'The Lightness is Gone'

Grant Jokes About Arrest 29 Years Later

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Hugh Grant
Source: MEGA

Grant was dating longterm ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley when he was arrested.

While Grant's relationship managed to initially stay intact – and his career continued to flourish with hit roles – the scandal had a lasting impact on Grant, who dialed back his interviews and was hostile when he did interact with the press.

Last October, Grant made a rare dig at his 1995 arrest while introducing the premiere of his new film Heretic at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood.

He told the crowd: "I have nothing interesting to add to that except that it is very nice to be here. Hollywood Boulevard has always been a lucky place for me.

"It's nice of AFI to have us, it's nice of you to show up, it's nice of these girls to be brilliant in the film, it was nice of these two weirdos to put me in it, and nice of the producers to pay me so little. So, I hope you enjoy it."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.