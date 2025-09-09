Inside Hugh Grant's Shocking 1995 Arrest 30 Years Later as Rom-Com Star Celebrates 65th Birthday
Hugh Grant fans may be surprised to learn the charming rom-com star was once busted with a sex worker for "lewd conduct" in a public place, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As the Notting Hill star celebrates his 65th birthday on September 9, we look back at his infamous arrest with sex worker Divine Brown that rocked Hollywood 30 years ago.
Grant Met Divine Brown in Los Angeles
Fresh off the success of his hit film Four Weddings and a Funeral, the British actor's world came crashing down in what he later described as a moment of "insanity."
It was 1995, and Grant was in Los Angeles to promote his new flick, Nine Months, when he decided to cruise down the Sunset Strip, where he met Brown. Grant paid Brown $60 in exchange for performing oral sex on him in his car.
The pair was soon caught in the act by Los Angeles Police Department officers.
Grant and Brown Arrested For 'Lewd Conduct'
The pair was arrested and booked on lewd conduct charges. Grant looked embarrassed and annoyed in his mugshot, wearing a striped polo, slumped over in his chair.
After both were released, Grant released a statement expressing his regret and shame over the incident.
He said: "Last night I did something completely insane. I have hurt people I love and embarrassed people I work with. For both things, I am more sorry than I can ever possibly say."
At the time of his arrest, Grant had been in a serious, long-term relationship with model Elizabeth Hurley.
Grant Got A Slap On The Wrist
Grant ended up entering a plea of no contest to his charges.
He avoided jail time and was ordered to pay a fine of $1180 and attend AIDS education classes in addition to two years of probation.
Surprisingly, Grant and Hurley weathered the scandal together, though the pair ended up calling it quits five years later in 2000 after 13 years of dating.
The actor confessed at the time: "I've done an abominable thing, and she's [Hurley] been amazing about it, and contrary to what I read in the paper today, she's been very supportive, and we're going to try to work it out."
Grant Jokes About Arrest 29 Years Later
While Grant's relationship managed to initially stay intact – and his career continued to flourish with hit roles – the scandal had a lasting impact on Grant, who dialed back his interviews and was hostile when he did interact with the press.
Last October, Grant made a rare dig at his 1995 arrest while introducing the premiere of his new film Heretic at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood.
He told the crowd: "I have nothing interesting to add to that except that it is very nice to be here. Hollywood Boulevard has always been a lucky place for me.
"It's nice of AFI to have us, it's nice of you to show up, it's nice of these girls to be brilliant in the film, it was nice of these two weirdos to put me in it, and nice of the producers to pay me so little. So, I hope you enjoy it."