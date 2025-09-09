Inside Hugh Grant's Shocking 1995 Arrest 30 Years Later as Rom-Com Star Celebrates 65th Birthday

As the Notting Hill star celebrates his 65th birthday on September 9, we look back at his infamous arrest with sex worker Divine Brown that rocked Hollywood 30 years ago.

Hugh Grant fans may be surprised to learn the charming rom-com star was once busted with a sex worker for "lewd conduct" in a public place, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Fresh off the success of his hit film Four Weddings and a Funeral, the British actor's world came crashing down in what he later described as a moment of "insanity."

It was 1995, and Grant was in Los Angeles to promote his new flick, Nine Months, when he decided to cruise down the Sunset Strip, where he met Brown. Grant paid Brown $60 in exchange for performing oral sex on him in his car.

The pair was soon caught in the act by Los Angeles Police Department officers.