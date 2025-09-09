Your tip
Charlie Sheen, 60, Reveals He's Been Celibate for Nearly a Decade After Admitting He Bedded 5,000 Women and Even Men in Crack-Fueled Romps

Photo of Charlie Sheen
Source: MEGA

Charlie Sheen has claimed to be celibate for a decade.

Profile Image

Sept. 9 2025, Published 1:32 p.m. ET

Charlie Sheen has made some major lifestyle changes to say the least.

The once out of control, hard-partying sitcom star who claimed he slept with over 5,000 women now says he's been celibate for a decade, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

With his wild days behind him, Sheen, 60, reportedly said he felt "gratitude" as he entered a new decade of life with eight years of sobriety under his belt, which he discussed in his new memoir and forthcoming Netflix documentary series.

Charlie Sheen Has 'Gratitude' For Celibacy and Sobriety

Photo of Charlie Sheen
Source: MEGA

Sheen said he feels 'gratitude' turning 60-years-old sober and celibate.

Sheen didn't hold back when writing about his chaotic past in The Book of Sheen, which detailed his addiction, rehab, humiliating sexual encounters and losing his virginity to a sex worker in Las Vegas when he was 15-years-old using dad Martin Sheen's credit card.

The Two and a Half Men star also opened up about being diagnosed with HIV in 2011.

Considering the many lives Sheen lived while battling the throes of addiction, it's not surprising the actor is grateful to be alive to see his 60th birthday on September 3.

Instead of celebrating with booze, drugs and women like past birthdays, Sheen said he enjoyed a wholesome family lunch and relaxing trip to the spa with his son.

Photo of Charlie Sheen
Source: MEGA

Sheen acknowledged he's living on 'borrowed time' after years of hard partying.

While reflecting on being alive today, Sheen said: "A lot of this should be viewed as gravy. It's borrowed time or my 10th life, because I think I get one more than all those cats.

"It's absolutely not lost on me that a story like mine is usually only told … in memorial, you know what I'm saying?"

Sheen hit a particularly low point in 2011, when he was fired from his hit TV show and gave a series of unhinged interviews in which he claimed he had "tiger's blood" coursing through his veins. Sheen claimed he was high and addicted to a testosterone cream he was using to boost his libido for his two live-in girlfriends.

He was also hospitalized for debilitating headaches, which led to his HIV diagnosis.

The actor admitted he spiraled out of control, went to Mexico and stayed "hammered" for the next two years.

Charlie Sheen Admits to Having Sex With Men While High

Photo of Charlie Sheen
Source: MEGA

Sheen revealed he experimented with male partners while using crack cocaine.

He indulged in threesomes, sex workers and spent many nights partying at the Playboy mansion.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Sheen revealed he "flipped the menu over" and began experimenting with male partners while high on drugs.

When asked in the Netflix documentary how it felt to share his bisexual side, Sheen said: "Liberating. It's f------liberating... [to] just talk about stuff."

The actor also marveled at how nothing bad ever came from his revelation, saying: "It's like a train didn't come through the side of the restaurant. A f------ piano didn't fall out of the sky. No one ran into the room and shot me."

Charlie Sheen Says Bisexual Experiences Sparked by Crack Use

Photo of Charlie Sheen
Source: MEGA

Sheen said it was 'liberating' to talk about his sexual experiences with men.

The father-of-five further revealed his sexual experiences with men began when he was heavily using crack cocaine.

He said: "That's what started it. That's where it was born, or sparked.

"And in whatever chunks of time that I was off the pipe, trying to navigate that, trying to come to terms with it — 'Where did that come from?... Why did that happen? — and then just finally being like, 'So what?' So what? Some of it was weird. A lot of it was f------ fun, and life goes on."

