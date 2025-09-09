Charlie Sheen, 60, Reveals He's Been Celibate for Nearly a Decade After Admitting He Bedded 5,000 Women and Even Men in Crack-Fueled Romps

Charlie Sheen has made some major lifestyle changes to say the least.

The once out of control, hard-partying sitcom star who claimed he slept with over 5,000 women now says he's been celibate for a decade, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

With his wild days behind him, Sheen, 60, reportedly said he felt "gratitude" as he entered a new decade of life with eight years of sobriety under his belt, which he discussed in his new memoir and forthcoming Netflix documentary series.