EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Sheen's Plastic Surgery Confession — Hollywood Wild Man Admits He Got Liposuction After Being Called 'Fat' by a Prostitute Following Sexual Encounter
Charlie Sheen has confessed to going under the knife after a woman he paid for sex called him "fat" in bed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sheen did not hold back as he recalled the humiliating but influential interaction with a sex worker amid his sobriety journey.
'The Book of Sheen' Confessions
The Two and a Half Men star recalled the incident taking place on his last night of filming the 2000 TV movie Rated X in Toronto.
In an excerpt from his memoir The Book of Sheen, obtained by RadarOnline.com, Sheen wrote: "It wasn’t until the final night in Toronto that I decided my celibacy streak needed the closure I’d find in the matchmaking Yellow Pages of Bell Canada.
"In less than an hour, a gorgeous brunette rolled in to DND our night into the awe some would frown upon."
Sheen added: "She was wonderful, but that level of intimacy still housed a frustrating awkwardness that I knew could be cured with substances."
The Comment That Sent Sheen to 'a Lipo Doctor'
After the deed was done, Sheen said he was "mid-puff into a post-euphoric cigarette with my Canadian insta-girlfriend, when the young lady reached over and slapped my bare stomach with a room-filling thwack to get my attention.
"'Whattaya say, Fatso – you up for round two?'
"Pin drop. Ant yawn. Wow. Jeez lady, ya had 10,000 nicknames to choose from and you went with that? I wanted to blow my brains out."
Sheen added: "It's amazing where one word can send a guy. (That one sent me straight to a lipo doctor about a week after I got back to LA.)"
Sheen 'Wanted to Be Fit and Focused'
Sheen noted: "It's pretty common for a lot of folks to gain a buncha weight after getting sober, especially when stimulants were their drug of choice.
"I'd always defend it by telling people I'd rather be a bit soft and alive than crack-skinny and f--ken dead."
As painful as the remark was, Sheen said the incident ended up being one of those "moments that defined us or influenced major decisions."
He said he "followed up the gut-suck surgery with a meal-delivery plan" as he "wanted to be fit and focused" and ready for potential career opportunities.
Sheen further confessed he went on the Zone diet and ended up dropping 25 pounds by the time he sat down to discuss his new potential project.
The sitcom star has been sober for eight years. As he reflected on releasing a memoir and two-part Netflix documentary series days after turning 60 years old, Sheen admitted he spent much of the past decade apologizing for his bad behavior.
He said: "It's not about me setting the record straight or righting all the wrongs of my past.
"Most of my 50s were spent apologizing to the people I hurt. I also didn't want to write from the place of being a victim. I wasn't, and I own everything I did. It's just me, finally telling the stories in the way they actually happened.
"The stories I can remember, anyway."