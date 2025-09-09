EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Sheen's Plastic Surgery Confession — Hollywood Wild Man Admits He Got Liposuction After Being Called 'Fat' by a Prostitute Following Sexual Encounter

The Two and a Half Men star recalled the incident taking place on his last night of filming the 2000 TV movie Rated X in Toronto.

In an excerpt from his memoir The Book of Sheen, obtained by RadarOnline.com, Sheen wrote: "It wasn’t until the final night in Toronto that I decided my celibacy streak needed the closure I’d find in the matchmaking Yellow Pages of Bell Canada.

"In less than an hour, a gorgeous brunette rolled in to DND our night into the awe some would frown upon."

Sheen added: "She was wonderful, but that level of intimacy still housed a frustrating awkwardness that I knew could be cured with substances."