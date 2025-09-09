EXCLUSIVE: Sophia Loren's Sex Games Laid Bare By Her Son — 'She Always Enjoyed the Attention'

Cary Grant proposed marriage, Omar Sharif confessed to dreaming of her naked and Peter Sellers wrecked his own relationship by vowing to run away with her.

Yet behind the glamour, Loren's children saw a different side – a devoted cook, homemaker and professional who managed her image with precision.

Her younger son Edoardo Ponti, 52, said: "She never made a big deal out of the big deal, because this kind of 'male gaze' approval never defined my mother – she always saw it like a game.

"It was a silliness that, yes, was part of who she is: she's a very beautiful woman and my mother always enjoyed the attention. But she never took it seriously and always had the discipline and the wisdom not to allow herself to be defined by it.

"And what happens when you do that? You stay beautiful forever. That's why we’re still watching her movies, after all these years."