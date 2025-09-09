Epstein Victim Alleges She Met Prince Andrew and Sat on Queen's Throne during Guided Tour of Buckingham Palace — Bombshell 'Birthday Book' Claims

The woman – whose name has been redacted – penned a glowing tribute to Epstein for his 50th birthday in 2003, saying he had transformed her life.

In the entry, the unidentified woman described how she had once been "a 22-year-old divorcee working as a hostess in a hotel restaurant" before meeting Epstein.

It is unclear who the woman is — but she describes the same circumstances of being lured in and jetted around the world that many of Epstein's victims experienced.

She is listed under the "assistants" section of the book on pages 224 to 229.

She claimed: "I have met Prince Andrew, President Clinton, Sultan of Brunei, Donald Trump, Antonio Verglas, Naomi Campbell, Stephanie Seymour, Peter Brant, Kevin Spacey, Chris Tucker, Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, brilliant scientists, lawyers and business men."