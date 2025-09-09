Epstein Victim Alleges She Met Prince Andrew and Sat on Queen's Throne during Guided Tour of Buckingham Palace — Bombshell 'Birthday Book' Claims
A suspected Jeffrey Epstein victim claims she has met Prince Andrew and sat on the late Queen's throne during a tour of Buckingham Palace.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the explosive comments come from new files released from the pedophile financier's so-called "birthday book."
Royal Appointment
The woman – whose name has been redacted – penned a glowing tribute to Epstein for his 50th birthday in 2003, saying he had transformed her life.
In the entry, the unidentified woman described how she had once been "a 22-year-old divorcee working as a hostess in a hotel restaurant" before meeting Epstein.
It is unclear who the woman is — but she describes the same circumstances of being lured in and jetted around the world that many of Epstein's victims experienced.
She is listed under the "assistants" section of the book on pages 224 to 229.
She claimed: "I have met Prince Andrew, President Clinton, Sultan of Brunei, Donald Trump, Antonio Verglas, Naomi Campbell, Stephanie Seymour, Peter Brant, Kevin Spacey, Chris Tucker, Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, brilliant scientists, lawyers and business men."
Big Name Meetings
The alleged victim went further, boasting she had "seen the private quarters of Buckingham Palace, sat on the Queen of England’s throne" and taken part in lavish adventures ranging from skydiving to attending a Victoria's Secret fashion show.
The entry was accompanied by bikini shots of the woman on a beach – captioned in handwriting: "And thought you might like.. Some bikini Shots! Bye-bye! XX."
It also featured a photo of a man and woman walking arm in arm with his hands stuffed down the back of her trousers.
A bold "Thank you!!!" was scrawled underneath
In the same entry, she praised Epstein directly: "Jeffrey, there are no words to describe how much I appreciate and admire you.
"I believe you are the most extraordinary person I've ever met and can't believe how lucky I am to have become a part of your life."
The claims were made public as part of a new tranche of documents released by the U.S. House Oversight Committee.
It includes Epstein's will, his infamous address book, and the 238-page "birthday book."
The book, compiled for Epstein's milestone birthday, contains messages and photographs from around 40 friends, colleagues and associates.
They were divided into categories such as "friends," "business," and "science."
But names under "family" and "girl friends" were redacted.
Committee chairman James Comer said the release was part of a broader push to obtain full transparency around Epstein's network, though he accused Democrats of "cherry-picking documents" for political purposes.
Epstein – the convicted sex offender whose connections stretched from royalty to Hollywood – died by suicide in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking
Prince Andrew has long denied any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein
But the "birthday book" revelations add fresh controversy to an already notorious royal link, that Ghislaine Maxwell once posed on a throne at Buckingham Palace and that she and Epstein were invited to Balmoral, the late Queen’s Scottish retreat, as guests of Prince Andrew.