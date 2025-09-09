EXCLUSIVE: Julia Roberts Steps in to Help Care for 'Dying' Bruce Willis With Demi Moore and His Wife Emma as 'Die Hard' Icon Continues 'Losing Battle' With Dementia
Julia Roberts has quietly joined the long list of celebrities who is checking in on ailing buddy Bruce Willis and offering to help his devoted wife, Emma Heming, in any way possible, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Pretty Woman star, 57, has been pals for decades with Willis, 70, and his amicable ex-wife Demi Moore, 62 – and that friendship has extended to Heming, 47, who manages the Pulp Fiction actor's care as he battles frontotemporal dementia (FTD), which impacts personality, behavior and language abilities.
Coming Together For Bruce
As RadarOnline.com readers know, the action movie hero was initially diagnosed in 2022 with aphasia, which affects communication skills – but the following year, his family announced that his condition had progressed and was identified as FTD.
"Julia is paying close attention to Bruce's situation, and when he pulled back from acting a couple of years ago, she made it clear to Emma and Demi that if Bruce needed anything – whether it be a visit or a nice voicemail – she would be there for him," an insider confided.
"It all comes down to Julia's early years in the business and how kind Bruce was to her back then."
Past Work Together
The Tinseltown legends appeared in Robert Altman's 1992 movie The Player and hit it off immediately.
According to the source, Roberts was having issues with her real-life relatives at the time – including her brother, Eric Roberts – and surrounded herself with a hand-selected Hollywood family.
"Bruce became a bit of a big brother to Julia back then, and they memorably lit up the screen with their hilarious cameos in The Player and the incredibly memorable scenes they had together in Ocean's Twelve more than a decade later," the insider explained.
So Much Love For Bruce
"And even though there were never any romantic sparks between Bruce and Julia, she has a tremendous love for the guy – and a ton of sympathy for Demi, Emma and their kids.
"Julia does have an edge to her and can be tough and no-nonsense about a lot of things, but the affection she has maintained for Bruce over the years shows that she has a heart and it's in the right place."