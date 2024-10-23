Eric Roberts' Family Agony: Actor Confesses 'Sadness' Over Estrangement from Daughter Emma — After His Memoir Reignited Julia Roberts Feud

Host Michael Rosenbaum asked the 68-year-old was asked about the "toughest time" in his life, to which Eric quickly replied: "Probably the loss of relationship with my daughter."

He said: "There's not a pain, there's a sadness for the, most likely, misunderstandings we'll all have forever. Because we're human."

Eric hasn't been shy about sharing his strained family ties. He detailed his "misunderstandings" with Emma in his memoir, Runaway Train: Or the Story of My Life So Far.

When he was asked if the part of his book discussing his estrangement from the Scream Queens star was a "big chapter", he quipped: "It should be."