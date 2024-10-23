Defamation Judge Dramatically Chucks Out CNN's Sharia Law Defense As $1Billion Jake Tapper Lawsuit Drags On

As RadarOnline,com previously reported, attorney Vel Freedman said his client, private security consultant Zachary Young, had been branded a “human trafficker” and a “war profiteer” in an episode of The Lead with Jake Tapper back in 2021.

Back in August, it was reported that CNN took to citing Taliban Sharia law to defend the remarks made in the episode claiming that Young "was engaged in criminal activity when he was working to help rescue women and children from Afghanistan following U.S. withdrawal and the Taliban sweeping back into power."

In their filing, CNN claimed that Young charged exorbitant prices to smuggle people out of the country amid the return of Taliban rule.

The network claimed all activities "were illegal in Afghanistan at the time.”