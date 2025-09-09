EXCLUSIVE: Saving 'Bloated' Tom Selleck — Sam Elliott Concerned Over Actor's Health After He Packed on the Pounds Following 'Blue Bloods' Cancellation

"I've had those periods in my career when I was sitting around waiting for a phone call," noted Elliot. "It's a frustrating game, that's the downside of this business – the rejection."

An insider added: "Sam knows what it's like to go through highs and lows, and like a lot of Tom's friends, he's alarmed how he's let himself go by piling on so much weight and becoming a recluse at home."

As RadarOnline.com reported, sources said the 6-foot-4 Selleck, who was a sinewy 194 pounds in his heyday in TV's hit Magnum, P.I., is crushing the scale at more than 300 pounds and gobbling junk food for comfort.

"Tom's down in the dumps," said a source. "Bingeing on fast food and chips takes the blues away, if only for a little while.