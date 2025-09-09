EXCLUSIVE: Saving 'Bloated' Tom Selleck — Sam Elliott Concerned Over Actor's Health After He Packed on the Pounds Following 'Blue Bloods' Cancellation
Old pals Tom Selleck and Sam Elliott have a rock-solid friendship dating back decades, and now RadarOnline.com can reveal the lanky 1883 star is hustling to reconnect with the brooding Blue Bloods lug and snap him out of his current funk.
The 80-year-old Selleck has reportedly been down in the dumps since the 14-year run of his TV cops drama Blue Bloods, where he played Big Apple Police Commissioner Frank Reagan, ended in December, and Elliot, 81, hopes to snap his old pal back.
Tom 'Let Himself Go'
"I've had those periods in my career when I was sitting around waiting for a phone call," noted Elliot. "It's a frustrating game, that's the downside of this business – the rejection."
An insider added: "Sam knows what it's like to go through highs and lows, and like a lot of Tom's friends, he's alarmed how he's let himself go by piling on so much weight and becoming a recluse at home."
As RadarOnline.com reported, sources said the 6-foot-4 Selleck, who was a sinewy 194 pounds in his heyday in TV's hit Magnum, P.I., is crushing the scale at more than 300 pounds and gobbling junk food for comfort.
"Tom's down in the dumps," said a source. "Bingeing on fast food and chips takes the blues away, if only for a little while.
Making Gym Plans To Help
"Everyone understands he's heartbroken about losing the show. But it's over now and he's in a rut. He's neglecting his health and facing some serious consequences as a result."
Now, Elliot, who became pals with Selleck when they starred in the TV Westerns The Sacketts (1979) and The Shadow Riders (1982), hopes to ride to his rescue.
"He wants to help Tom out and maybe go to the gym together, anything to get the guy out of the doldrums," said the insider.
Tom's Poor Choices
EXCLUSIVE: 'Serial Sex Addict' Prince Andrew Brings More Shame to the Royal Family as Fresh Details About His Disturbing Relationship With Pedo Jeffrey Epstein Are Revealed
"Sam could give him tips for a healthier way of life and explain to him it's not a good idea to eat fast food. It's not just about changing diet and exercise, it's changing attitude towards life's adversities.
"Clearly, Tom hasn't mastered any of them, but Sam's there to help. His heart is coming from a place of love and care for Tom, who he's known for a long time.
"Sam would hate to see Tom shorten his life span with these choices he's making."