EXCLUSIVE: Tom Selleck's Biggest Regrets Revealed As 80-Year-Old 'Seethes' Over Being Booted off 'Blue Bloods' And Its Spin-Off Show

"I'm proud of my work, I still love what I do, and I have my family," Selleck has said. "I've been enormously fortunate."

However, like anyone else, he's got regrets about his professional and private lives.

Selleck, who was born in Detroit and moved to L.A. with family, won a spot on the University of Southern California basketball squad after playing at Los Angeles Valley College.

But he reportedly got into only seven games in 1965-1966, scoring only four points, which is why he was forced to quit his dream and eventually turned his attention to acting.

One amazing Hollywood opportunity that slipped through Tom's fingers was the role of Indiana Jones in Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Selleck was originally cast as the whip-snapping hero. But fate had other plans. Just as George Lucas and Steven Spielberg came calling, Magnum, P.I. was picked up for a series, locking Selleck into his TV contract.

"I couldn't get out of my contract to do Magnum, and the role went to Harrison Ford instead," he recalled. "Was I disappointed? Of course. I could have done both Magnum and Indiana Jones, but CBS wouldn't let me. But Magnum turned out to be a pretty good consolation prize. Things worked out pretty well for me and for Harrison, I think."

Karen Allen, who played Marion Ravenwood in Raiders, said: "Tom wasn't just considered, he was cast initially. He had the role. I have run into him several times since then ... I think one of the great regrets of his career is not having the chance to play Indiana Jones."