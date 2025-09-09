EXCLUSIVE: 'Serial Sex Addict' Prince Andrew Brings More Shame to the Royal Family as Fresh Details About His Disturbing Relationship With Pedo Jeffrey Epstein Are Revealed
He's already been demoted as an official member of the royal family because of his close friendship with late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, but even more shocking revelations about Prince Andrew have been exposed in the new book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In one excerpt, acquaintances, staffers and diplomats paint a portrait of "a deeply unpleasant man."
The man infamously known as "Randy Andy" has had more than 1,000 lovers, the book claims, and was called a "serial sex addict" by his elder brother, King Charles, and a "perverted animal" by Epstein himself.
And he's equally boorish outside of the bedroom, according to the book, which alleges the late queen (Queen Elizabeth) spoiled her favorite child like one of her beloved corgis.
As a result, a former schoolmate said Andrew, 65, was "a very slimy so-and-so, arrogant, pleased with himself, a bully."
He's known for allegedly tormenting his staff, making lewd, inappropriate jokes at parties and was "forever dragging the worst bunch of tarts up to dine with his mother," said Malcolm Barker, who worked at Buckingham Palace.
Andrew is such an embarrassment to the family, sources said, Prince William "can't wait" to banish him the moment he inherits his father's crown.