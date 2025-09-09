EXCLUSIVE: 'Serial Sex Addict' Prince Andrew Brings More Shame to the Royal Family as Fresh Details About His Disturbing Relationship With Pedo Jeffrey Epstein Are Revealed

In one excerpt, acquaintances, staffers and diplomats paint a portrait of "a deeply unpleasant man."

The man infamously known as "Randy Andy" has had more than 1,000 lovers, the book claims, and was called a "serial sex addict" by his elder brother, King Charles, and a "perverted animal" by Epstein himself.

And he's equally boorish outside of the bedroom, according to the book, which alleges the late queen (Queen Elizabeth) spoiled her favorite child like one of her beloved corgis.

As a result, a former schoolmate said Andrew, 65, was "a very slimy so-and-so, arrogant, pleased with himself, a bully."