Charles to End Harry Exile: King Jets Back Into London from Scottish Vacation Fueling Rumors He's Set to Meet Estranged Son Face-to-Face for First Time in 19 Months
King Charles is jetting back to London after his Scottish vacation, ruling rumors he's set to reunite with estranged son Prince Harry.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the monarch, 76, is expected to arrive in the English capital while Harry, 40, continues a string of planned engagements.
Hopeful Of Reconciliation
Cancer-stricken Charles has been in Balmoral for a month but is likely to return home this week for the potential face-to-face meeting with Harry, which will be the first time they've met up in 19 months.
The Duke stated earlier this year he was open to "reconciliation" and looked happy and relaxed as he joked with children at the WellChild Awards, in west London, on Monday night.
He even joked about "challenging" relationships between siblings while speaking at his glitzy charity bash, as his rift with brother Prince William, 43, wrangles on.
He quizzed Declan Bitmead, 17, winner of inspirational young person 15-28 years award, about his family.
Coming Home
When the teen replied he had a brother, Harry asked: "Does he drive you mad?"
When Declan replied "no, we get on fine" Harry replied "you know what – siblings".
And when told his brother went to same school, Harry said: "You're at the same school, that sometimes makes it more challenging."
Harry and William have barely spoken since Megxit.
The Duke has slated his older sibling in his memoir Spare claiming he was knocked to the ground in a fight.
He also laid into his family in a six-part Netflix series and Oprah Winfrey interview.
On Monday, the warring brothers were just eight miles apart as they paid their own tributes to the late Queen.
Siblings Gag
EXCLUSIVE: Mystery Behind Donald Trump 'Dead' and 'Fake' Claims — How Prez is Being Accused of 'Doing a Putin' by 'Using AI and Body Doubles to Cover up Deadly Illnesses'
Harry visited the final resting place of his grandmother in Windsor, while Wills and Kate attended an event in Sunningdale, Berkshire.
A Range Rover — believed to be carrying Harry — left the Windsor Suite at Heathrow Airport shortly after the duke's flight landed yesterday.
Harry laid a wreath and flowers as he paid his private respects to his grandmother in St George’s Chapel, at Windsor Castle.
At the same time, the Prince and Princess of Wales were in Sunningdale, Berkshire, at an event to commemorate the late Queen.
The royal couple were attending an engagement at the National Federation of Women's Institute.
Yesterday marked three years since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
And the Prince of Wales said he "couldn't believe it has been three years" since the death of his grandmother.
Speaking to one group, William said: "I can't quite believe it has been three years already."
He said that the late Queen, who had been a member for more than 80 years, had "loved" the WI.
Harry has not seen his father since he flew back for 30 minutes at Clarence House last February after the King's cancer announcement.
He has flown over from the U.S. several times since for court cases and for the funeral of his uncle, Lord Fellowes, in August last year.
But his four-day visit will be his longest trip here since the passing of his grandmother.