Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > King Charles III

Charles to End Harry Exile: King Jets Back Into London from Scottish Vacation Fueling Rumors He's Set to Meet Estranged Son Face-to-Face for First Time in 19 Months

picture of King Charles and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

King Charles could be set to end his long wait to see Prince Harry as he jets into London while his estranged son visits capital.

Sept. 9 2025, Published 7:04 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

King Charles is jetting back to London after his Scottish vacation, ruling rumors he's set to reunite with estranged son Prince Harry.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the monarch, 76, is expected to arrive in the English capital while Harry, 40, continues a string of planned engagements.

Article continues below advertisement

Hopeful Of Reconciliation

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Harry said earlier this year he wants to make up with his family.

Article continues below advertisement

Cancer-stricken Charles has been in Balmoral for a month but is likely to return home this week for the potential face-to-face meeting with Harry, which will be the first time they've met up in 19 months.

The Duke stated earlier this year he was open to "reconciliation" and looked happy and relaxed as he joked with children at the WellChild Awards, in west London, on Monday night.

He even joked about "challenging" relationships between siblings while speaking at his glitzy charity bash, as his rift with brother Prince William, 43, wrangles on.

He quizzed Declan Bitmead, 17, winner of inspirational young person 15-28 years award, about his family.

Article continues below advertisement

Coming Home

picture of King Charles
Source: MEGA

Charles has spent the past month on vacation in Scotland.

Article continues below advertisement

When the teen replied he had a brother, Harry asked: "Does he drive you mad?"

When Declan replied "no, we get on fine" Harry replied "you know what – siblings".

And when told his brother went to same school, Harry said: "You're at the same school, that sometimes makes it more challenging."

Harry and William have barely spoken since Megxit.

The Duke has slated his older sibling in his memoir Spare claiming he was knocked to the ground in a fight.

He also laid into his family in a six-part Netflix series and Oprah Winfrey interview.

On Monday, the warring brothers were just eight miles apart as they paid their own tributes to the late Queen.

Article continues below advertisement

Siblings Gag

Picture of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

The Duke joked about testings relationships with 'siblings' at charity bash.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Donald Trump

EXCLUSIVE: Mystery Behind Donald Trump 'Dead' and 'Fake' Claims — How Prez is Being Accused of 'Doing a Putin' by 'Using AI and Body Doubles to Cover up Deadly Illnesses'

Photo of Charlie Sheen and Mira Sorvino

Charlie Sheen's Bombshell Sex Stories: Hollywood Wild Man Claims Actress Mira Sorvino Offered to Sleep With Him Before Attending Court Hearing... Which Left Him 'Flattered'

Article continues below advertisement

Harry visited the final resting place of his grandmother in Windsor, while Wills and Kate attended an event in Sunningdale, Berkshire.

A Range Rover — believed to be carrying Harry — left the Windsor Suite at Heathrow Airport shortly after the duke's flight landed yesterday.

Harry laid a wreath and flowers as he paid his private respects to his grandmother in St George’s Chapel, at Windsor Castle.

At the same time, the Prince and Princess of Wales were in Sunningdale, Berkshire, at an event to commemorate the late Queen.

The royal couple were attending an engagement at the National Federation of Women's Institute.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Prince William, here with wife Kate Middleton, was only eight miles away from Harry on Monday but the pair did not meet up.

Yesterday marked three years since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

And the Prince of Wales said he "couldn't believe it has been three years" since the death of his grandmother.

Speaking to one group, William said: "I can't quite believe it has been three years already."

He said that the late Queen, who had been a member for more than 80 years, had "loved" the WI.

Harry has not seen his father since he flew back for 30 minutes at Clarence House last February after the King's cancer announcement.

He has flown over from the U.S. several times since for court cases and for the funeral of his uncle, Lord Fellowes, in August last year.

But his four-day visit will be his longest trip here since the passing of his grandmother.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.