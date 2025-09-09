Charles to End Harry Exile: King Jets Back Into London from Scottish Vacation Fueling Rumors He's Set to Meet Estranged Son Face-to-Face for First Time in 19 Months

Cancer-stricken Charles has been in Balmoral for a month but is likely to return home this week for the potential face-to-face meeting with Harry, which will be the first time they've met up in 19 months.

The Duke stated earlier this year he was open to "reconciliation" and looked happy and relaxed as he joked with children at the WellChild Awards, in west London, on Monday night.

He even joked about "challenging" relationships between siblings while speaking at his glitzy charity bash, as his rift with brother Prince William, 43, wrangles on.

He quizzed Declan Bitmead, 17, winner of inspirational young person 15-28 years award, about his family.