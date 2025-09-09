EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Drowning in Chaos – Cancer-Stricken Royal Crumbling Under Pressure to Keep Monarchy From Imploding as He Deals With His Broken Family
King Charles is turning into a tyrannical madman as the cancer-stricken royal crumbles under the pressure of trying to keep the British monarchy from imploding and broker peace within his fractured family, while weathering yet another wave of damaging claims about his scandalous sibling Prince Andrew, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The crotchety king, 76, has sparked a mass exodus among long-suffering staff, who are bolting from their minimum wage jobs due to his bonkers behavior and oddball edicts, sources shared.
According to insiders, the monarch's daily demands include ironed shoelaces, perfectly aligned clothes – including his left and right socks – and precisely one inch of toothpaste meticulously squeezed onto his brush.
Sources said the cheeky king even insists on traveling with his own toilet seat and favorite quilted toilet paper.
Reports have emerged that 11 of 12 full-time gardeners have fled the environmentally aware royal's Highgrove estate within three years after being scolded for not fulfilling his increasingly bizarre orders, including decrees that single plants be relocated to specific locations.
Staffers have griped that persnickety Charles also painstakingly corrects grammatical errors in reports and requires workers to call him Your Majesty.
The exacting leader is also accused of using red ink to jot down memos that have been labeled as strikingly specific and emotional orders.
"There seems to be something very wrong," a royal insider told RadarOnline.com. "At first, it was all put down to him being wacky, like an absentminded professor. But it's much more serious now."
Some speculate that the workaholic king, who is battling an undisclosed form of cancer, may be slipping into dementia, while others fear he could be cracking under the strain of witnessing his feuding sons, Princes William and Harry, and his brother Andrew's nonstop scandals, including his disturbing links to dead convicted pedophile pal Jeffrey Epstein.
As RadarOnline.com readers know, the late Queen Elizabeth's banned son Andrew from official duties and stripped him of his palace paycheck after Epstein sex slave Virginia Giuffre accused him of raping her when she was 17.
The Duke of York denied the allegations of Giuffre, who supposedly took her own life in April, but settled her civil lawsuit in 2022 by paying her a reported $16 million.
Courtiers said the king had hoped the scandal would fade, but he's now reeling over the U.S. congressional House Oversight Committee probing Epstein's dealings, the release of America's federal investigation files about the financier and a shocking new book dishing even more dirt about the disgraced duke.
Historian Andrew Lownie's Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, cites sources alleging the pompous, "perverted" prince is a "serial sex addict" who's bedded more than 1,000 women.
Charles is also said to be bothered by the leak of Operation Menai Bridge, the top-secret plans for his funeral – a sign that Buckingham Palace is already prepping for his death, a measly three years after he was crowned.
What's more, royal insiders believe the long-suffering spouse was blindsided by scandalous photos of his beloved wife, Queen Camilla, 78, vacationing solo in Greece aboard a $40 million superyacht belonging to Syrian-Saudi billionaire businessman Wafic Said.
As RadarOnline.com readers know, sources say the monarch's final days are being darkened by contentious conversations about Camilla's boozing as she's increasingly frustrated that her long-awaited reign as queen may soon come to an abrupt end.
Meanwhile, courtiers said bothered Charles has also extended an olive branch to son Harry and his American wife, Meghan Markle, who bolted to California in 2020 and engaged in bridge-burning verbal attacks against the royals.
Sources said a rep for the king and Harry's public relations team met for a secret peace summit last month that could pave the way for the rogue prince's reconciliation with the monarchy. But it's unknown if the heir to the throne, William, will abide by any such treaty.
"These are stressful times for the king," a courtier said. "Everyone's heard the stories about how his paternal grandmother – Princess Alice of Battenberg – was committed to a sanatorium after being diagnosed with schizophrenia.
"People are concerned for his mental health."