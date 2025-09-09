EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Drowning in Chaos – Cancer-Stricken Royal Crumbling Under Pressure to Keep Monarchy From Imploding as He Deals With His Broken Family

King Charles is turning into a tyrannical madman as the cancer-stricken royal crumbles under the pressure of trying to keep the British monarchy from imploding and broker peace within his fractured family, while weathering yet another wave of damaging claims about his scandalous sibling Prince Andrew, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The crotchety king, 76, has sparked a mass exodus among long-suffering staff, who are bolting from their minimum wage jobs due to his bonkers behavior and oddball edicts, sources shared.

According to insiders, the monarch's daily demands include ironed shoelaces, perfectly aligned clothes – including his left and right socks – and precisely one inch of toothpaste meticulously squeezed onto his brush.