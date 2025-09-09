Did this New Chinese AI Image Generator Just Kill Professional Photography?

Vidu just announced a new feature called ‘Reference-to-Image’. It pushes past previous generation AI tools that were capable of combining a maximum of three reference images, upping the ante to seven images. This means fast and easy creation of much more complex and detailed, true-to-life photos.

It also means having more flexibility to add, alter, or remove objects and people from images with far more precision. Using simple text commands, you can manipulate specific aspects of the image and literally tell the AI how you want the images to be combined. This is a new level of control that allows creatives and designers to produce photo-realistic images in minutes, vastly undercutting the costs associated with professional photography.