King Charles' Palace Nightmare – Staff Members 'Quit' on Dying Monarch for Being 'Tough Taskmaster'... But Royal Family Now Fears Secrets Will Be Leaked

Thorny King Charles has struggled to hold on to gardening staff at his Highgrove Estate – and now the miffed monarch fears disgruntled workers may dish about his over-the-top demands, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Shockingly, 18 to 20 people on his gardening staff have quit on him because he's so picky and drives them hard, and now the royal family is anxious it could come back to bite all of them in the backside," a palace insider said. "The last thing they need is a series of scathing tell-alls."

Located in Gloucestershire, England, Highgrove – which serves as a country retreat for Charles, 76, and his wife, Queen Camilla – boasts a 15-acre organic garden that draws 40,000 visitors a year. But sources said a lot of blood, sweat and tears have gone into it to meet the king's meticulous standards – and workers are fed up.