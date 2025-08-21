King Charles' Palace Nightmare – Staff Members 'Quit' on Dying Monarch for Being 'Tough Taskmaster'... But Royal Family Now Fears Secrets Will Be Leaked
Thorny King Charles has struggled to hold on to gardening staff at his Highgrove Estate – and now the miffed monarch fears disgruntled workers may dish about his over-the-top demands, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Shockingly, 18 to 20 people on his gardening staff have quit on him because he's so picky and drives them hard, and now the royal family is anxious it could come back to bite all of them in the backside," a palace insider said. "The last thing they need is a series of scathing tell-alls."
Located in Gloucestershire, England, Highgrove – which serves as a country retreat for Charles, 76, and his wife, Queen Camilla – boasts a 15-acre organic garden that draws 40,000 visitors a year. But sources said a lot of blood, sweat and tears have gone into it to meet the king's meticulous standards – and workers are fed up.
King Charles' Nightmare
One staffer reportedly filed a complaint, alleging they were "under-resourced and constantly struggling to fulfill the king's request," and that employees have "developed physical injuries trying to keep up, and that the team suffered low morale."
The insider explained it's a "real headache" for the palace, which has to replace workers and "smooth things over with severance packages."
The source added: "The most pressing issue is rumors that some of these workers are starting to talk about what an awful experience it was working for him.
'Tough' Charles
"Charles was a tough taskmaster and never happy with certain aspects of the lawn and garden, and Camilla always backed him up when he complained about something. He once took issue with a young gardener for not naming the species of a flower."
The insider says that even if unhappy employees don't deliver official tell-alls, the idea of them blabbing is enough to rattle the king, who's been grappling with an undisclosed form of cancer since early 2024.
"People are imploring him to treat the staff better because the last thing they need is royal secrets to be spilled," the insider remarked.
"These staffers will likely gossip about everyone in the household. They will sing like canaries if provoked, which they seem to be."