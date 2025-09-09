EXCLUSIVE: Jack Schlossberg Blasts Ryan Murphy's Controversial JFK Jr. Miniseries and Claims His Family Was 'Never Consulted' and Has 'No Involvement' – 'Not Much We Can Do'
Chris Pratt isn't the only Kennedy family member blasting Ryan Murphy's American Love Story project on JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy – JFK Jr.'s nephew Jack Schlossberg is also taking aim at the miniseries, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Jack Speaks Out
"For those wondering whether his family was ever consulted, or has anything to do with, the new shows being made about him, the answer is no," ripped Jack, 32, the son of JFK Jr.'s sister, Caroline Kennedy.
EXCLUSIVE: 'American Idol' Judges at War? Lionel Richie Raging Over How Country Singers Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood Aren't 'Showing Him Enough Respect'
"And there's really not much we can do. The right to privacy, which includes the ability to control your own name, image and likeness, doesn't survive death in the state of New York. For that matter, [John] is considered a public figure, so there's not much we can do."
After production kicked off, fans of the family slammed the series after photos emerged of the wardrobe choices.
"This is fashion murder," declared one critic.
Carolyn's own hairdresser, Brad Johns, weighed in as well, and described the character's styling as being "too 2024."