Jack Schlossberg
Exclusive

Jack Schlossberg Blasts Ryan Murphy's Controversial JFK Jr. Miniseries and Claims His Family Was 'Never Consulted' and Has 'No Involvement' – 'Not Much We Can Do'

photo of Jack Schlossberg
Source: MEGA

Jack Schlossberg has criticized Ryan Murphy's controversial JFK Jr. miniseries, stressing his family's lack of involvement.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 9 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Chris Pratt isn't the only Kennedy family member blasting Ryan Murphy's American Love Story project on JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy – JFK Jr.'s nephew Jack Schlossberg is also taking aim at the miniseries, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jack Speaks Out

Jack Schlossberg slammed Ryan Murphy's 'American Love Story' for not consulting the Kennedy family.
Source: MEGA

"For those wondering whether his family was ever consulted, or has anything to do with, the new shows being made about him, the answer is no," ripped Jack, 32, the son of JFK Jr.'s sister, Caroline Kennedy.

Schlossberg admitted the family has no legal power to stop the JFK Jr. miniseries.
Source: MEGA

"And there's really not much we can do. The right to privacy, which includes the ability to control your own name, image and likeness, doesn't survive death in the state of New York. For that matter, [John] is considered a public figure, so there's not much we can do."

After production kicked off, fans of the family slammed the series after photos emerged of the wardrobe choices.

"This is fashion murder," declared one critic.

Carolyn's own hairdresser, Brad Johns, weighed in as well, and described the character's styling as being "too 2024."

