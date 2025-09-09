Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > American Idol
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'American Idol' Judges at War? Lionel Richie Raging Over How Country Singers Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood Aren't 'Showing Him Enough Respect'

photo of american idol judges
Source: MEGA

Lionel Richie has been clashing with Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood as 'American Idol' judges' tensions rise.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 9 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Country's Luke Bryan has been crowing about his tight off-camera friendship with fellow American Idol judge Carrie Underwood, and RadarOnline.com can reveal it's put Lionel Richie's back up and making him feel like chopped liver.

Sources said that the Stuck on You singer had been Bryan's bestie on the show, but now he prefers Underwood's company, the two are leaving the 76-year-old crooner out of their catty clique.

"What really burns Lionel is the way Luke goes on about Carrie and how he's been to her farm and gets along with her husband," said an insider.

Article continues below advertisement

Leaving Lionel Out

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Carrie Underwood's growing bond with Luke Bryan has reportedly left Lionel Richie feeling excluded.
Source: MEGA

Carrie Underwood's growing bond with Luke Bryan has reportedly left Lionel Richie feeling excluded.

Article continues below advertisement

Bryan, 49, recently raved about his 42-year-old country sidekick and what a happy foursome he and wife Caroline make with Carrie and hubby Mike Fisher.

"Me and Caroline and Mike and Carrie, you know, we're not having cookouts or anything... but me and Mike, we actually get to fish and golf and do some hunting together," Bryan volunteered.

"I really enjoyed getting to know Carrie as a wife and a mother and who she is... she's just a pro in music and in life. We had a great time getting to work with each other on Idol."

According to the source, it's "too much" even for an easygoing guy like Richie to take.

Article continues below advertisement

Carrie Swooped In

Article continues below advertisement
Richie is upset as Bryan praises Underwood and spends time with her husband, Mike Fisher.
Source: MEGA

Richie is upset as Bryan praises Underwood and spends time with her husband, Mike Fisher.

Article continues below advertisement

"Ironically, it was Luke and Lionel who were tight on American Idol," said the insider.

"For years, they were pals, they hung out and commiserated about stuff, and they used to whisper and make fun of Carrie when she first came on the show, which wasn't nice.

"Now, Carrie has swooped in and made Luke part of her social circle both on and off the set. They boast that they have so much in common, too.

Article continues below advertisement

'Not Showing Respect'

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Chip and Joanna Gaines

EXCLUSIVE: Trouble in Paradise? HGTV Lovebirds Chip and Joanna Gaines Facing 'Struggles' in Their 22-year Marriage as Couple Juggles Growing Business and Their Romance

king charles drowning chaos cancer stricken royal faces pressure

EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Drowning in Chaos – Cancer-Stricken Royal Crumbling Under Pressure to Keep Monarchy From Imploding as He Deals With His Broken Family

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Insiders said Richie feels ignored after once being Bryan's closest ally on 'American Idol.'
Source: MEGA

Insiders said Richie feels ignored after once being Bryan's closest ally on 'American Idol.'

"Lionel is feeling left out and he's going off telling people that these two are not showing him enough respect. They talk over him or ignore him."

Added the insider: "Lionel's tried to invite himself to their casual get-togethers in Tennessee, but truth is, they find him a bit weird. They can't help it if they have lots in common, so Lionel's attitude just irks them."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.