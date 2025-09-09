EXCLUSIVE: 'American Idol' Judges at War? Lionel Richie Raging Over How Country Singers Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood Aren't 'Showing Him Enough Respect'
Country's Luke Bryan has been crowing about his tight off-camera friendship with fellow American Idol judge Carrie Underwood, and RadarOnline.com can reveal it's put Lionel Richie's back up and making him feel like chopped liver.
Sources said that the Stuck on You singer had been Bryan's bestie on the show, but now he prefers Underwood's company, the two are leaving the 76-year-old crooner out of their catty clique.
"What really burns Lionel is the way Luke goes on about Carrie and how he's been to her farm and gets along with her husband," said an insider.
Leaving Lionel Out
Bryan, 49, recently raved about his 42-year-old country sidekick and what a happy foursome he and wife Caroline make with Carrie and hubby Mike Fisher.
"Me and Caroline and Mike and Carrie, you know, we're not having cookouts or anything... but me and Mike, we actually get to fish and golf and do some hunting together," Bryan volunteered.
"I really enjoyed getting to know Carrie as a wife and a mother and who she is... she's just a pro in music and in life. We had a great time getting to work with each other on Idol."
According to the source, it's "too much" even for an easygoing guy like Richie to take.
Carrie Swooped In
"Ironically, it was Luke and Lionel who were tight on American Idol," said the insider.
"For years, they were pals, they hung out and commiserated about stuff, and they used to whisper and make fun of Carrie when she first came on the show, which wasn't nice.
"Now, Carrie has swooped in and made Luke part of her social circle both on and off the set. They boast that they have so much in common, too.
'Not Showing Respect'
"Lionel is feeling left out and he's going off telling people that these two are not showing him enough respect. They talk over him or ignore him."
Added the insider: "Lionel's tried to invite himself to their casual get-togethers in Tennessee, but truth is, they find him a bit weird. They can't help it if they have lots in common, so Lionel's attitude just irks them."