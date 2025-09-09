EXCLUSIVE: 'American Idol' Judges at War? Lionel Richie Raging Over How Country Singers Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood Aren't 'Showing Him Enough Respect'

Country's Luke Bryan has been crowing about his tight off-camera friendship with fellow American Idol judge Carrie Underwood, and RadarOnline.com can reveal it's put Lionel Richie's back up and making him feel like chopped liver.

Sources said that the Stuck on You singer had been Bryan's bestie on the show, but now he prefers Underwood's company, the two are leaving the 76-year-old crooner out of their catty clique.

"What really burns Lionel is the way Luke goes on about Carrie and how he's been to her farm and gets along with her husband," said an insider.